Israel says undercover troops kill three gunmen in West Bank hospital

Israeli soldiers, disguising themselves as doctors and nurses, raided a hospital in Jenin and killed three Palestinians they claimed were terrorists.

Israeli commandos disguised as Palestinians killed three gunmen in a hospital in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the police and military said, accusing one of them of planning an imminent attack and the other two of involvement in recent violence.

CCTV circulated online appeared to show about a dozen undercover troops, including three in women’s clothing and two dressed as medical staff, pacing through a corridor of Ibn Sina hospital in Jenin with assault rifles.

Israel’s border police said three Palestinian gunmen were killed in an operation by the force’s undercover unit. The Israeli military identified one of them as a Hamas member who, it said, planned an “attack inspired by the October 7th massacre”.

Hamas launched a surprise raid into southern Israel on October 7th that triggered Israel’s assault on the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and sparked a surge of violence in the West Bank, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

READ MORE

Gunmen march with mourners carrying the bodies of two of three Palestinian men who were killed when undercover Israeli agents raided the Ibn Sina hospital in the city of Jenin, during the funeral in the occupied West Bank city on January 30, 2024. Photograph: Zain Jaafar/AFP/Getty

The two additional Palestinians killed in Tuesday's operation were a member of the Hamas-allied Islamic Jihad and a member of a group of Jenin-based gunmen, the Israeli military statement said. Both had been involved in recent attacks, it said.

There was no immediate Palestinian confirmation of the men’s identities. Voice of Palestine radio reported three Palestinian had been killed at the hospital. – Reuters