Israel-Hamas war: 21 Israeli soldiers killed in single Gaza attack

A protester holds up her hands painted with a red message in Hebrew, 'time is running out', during a protest near Binyamin Netanyahu's house calling for a hostages deal. Photograph: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israel’s army has said 21 soldiers were killed in an attack in central Gaza in the last 24 hours after revising up the death toll from the incident.

Rear Adm Daniel Hagari, the chief military spokesperson, said the soldiers were preparing explosives to demolish two buildings on Monday when a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank nearby, setting off the explosion prematurely. The buildings collapsed on the soldiers, all of whom were said to be reservists.

A medical evacuation team was deployed but it was a “complicated operation, which took place until the last hours,” Rear Adm Hagari said, indicating the difficulty in extracting bodies buried under the rubble.

He was quoted as saying the incident took place in central Gaza, close to the kibbutz of Kissufim on the Israeli side of the border, at 4pm local time on Monday.

It makes it the largest single loss of life for the Israeli military since the war began. The Israel Defence Forces had earlier put the death toll at 10.

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, said it had been an “unbearably difficult morning” after hearing of news of the deaths.

Elsewhere, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said its headquarters is being targeted in Khan Younis. Posting on X, the group said: “Urgent – Israeli Occupation targets the PRCS’s headquarters in #KhanYounis with artillery shelling on the fourth floor, coinciding with intense gunfire from Israeli drones.”

Concern has been expressed about the safety of hospital staff and patients in Gaza, with the World Health Organisation’s director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, posting on X that “continuous fighting in the vicinity of al-Amal hospital and today’s raid at Al-Kheir hospital in #Gaza are deeply worrisome”.

US national security council spokesman John Kirby reacted to those reports on Monday, saying Israel had a right to defend itself but adding: “We expect them to do so in accordance with international law and to protect innocent people in hospitals, medical staff and patients as well, as much as possible.”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said hostilities have escalated in Khan Younis, with intensified fighting and attacks reportedly killing at least 45 Palestinians.

Along with noting the World Health Organisation’s reports of an increase in attacks on healthcare in Gaza and the West Bank, the update outlines a lack of medical staff to treat patients.

Israel has given Hamas a proposal through Qatari and Egyptian mediators that includes up to a two-month pause in the fighting as part of a multi-phase deal to free all the hostages being held in Gaza, US news website Axios reported on Monday.

The first phase would reportedly involve the release of women, men over 60 and those in critical medical condition. Subsequent phases would involve the release of women soldiers, younger civilian men, male soldiers and the bodies of dead hostages, according to the report, which cited two Israeli officials.

The officials – who said the deal was expected to take around two months to implement – added the proposal also involved the release of an as yet undetermined number of the roughly 6,000 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel, but not all of them.

The proposal does not include promises to end the war, but it would involve Israeli troops reducing their presence in major cities in Gaza and gradually allowing residents to return to the territory’s devastated north.

The claims in the report have yet to be independently verified.

A total of 110 Israelis and other nationals were released in return for 240 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons as part of a weeklong truce at the end of November. Several attempts at a ceasefire since have failed.

The families of the remaining 130 hostages appear to be turning to more drastic measures in pursuit of another release deal, including further demonstrations outside Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s home.

There were heated scenes on Monday as dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas stormed a committee meeting in Israel’s parliament, demanding a deal to release them.

They stormed into a gathering of the Knesset’s finance committee, holding up signs and yelling, “You won’t sit here while they are dying there!“, reports Associated Press. “These are our children!” they shouted. Some had to be physically restrained, and at least one person was escorted out. – Guardian