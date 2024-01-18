Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military says it killed 60 fighters in Gaza

Palestinians check the rubble of a building following Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Israeli forces have killed around 60 Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, the military said in a statement on Thursday about operations over the previous 24 hours.

Around 40 of the fighters were killed in the area of southern Khan Younis and several others in the northern Gaza Strip, including at a compound used by the Palestinian faction Islamic Jihad, the statement said.

The military claims to have found “grenades, AK-47 rifles, military equipment, and technological assets” in Khan Younis. The claims have not been independently verified.

Fears are growing that Nasser hospital in Khan Younis, the largest hospital still partly functioning in Gaza, may be forced to close due to Israeli attacks.

READ MORE

Palestinian health officials have said seven people were killed by Israeli air strikes on homes near the hospital overnight to Wednesday.

The aid agency Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said Israeli forces had “heavily bombed the area close to the hospital with no prior evacuation order, causing patients and many of the thousands of displaced civilians, who had sought refuge in Nasser, to flee in a panic”.

Elsewhere, Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog said on Thursday that Israel is praying that an emergency shipment brought to the Gaza border through Egypt, in a deal arranged by Qatar and France, will reach hostages held by Hamas in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

“We are praying that all the medication ... will reach them, but that’s only the beginning,” Mr Herzog told the World Economic Forum in Davos, sitting next to a picture of the youngest of the 132 hostages, one-year-old Kfir Bibas. – Agencies

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024