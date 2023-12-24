Israel pushes for control in northern Gaza as Biden and Netanyahu discuss strategy

In Israel's retaliatory air and ground offensive, nearly 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza health officials but the Israeli prime minister is resisting calls for a ceasefire. Photograph Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Israel fought to wrest full control of northern Gaza from Hamas militants as the US and Israeli leaders discussed the outlook for the 11-week-old war after the UN Security Council appealed for more aid for the Palestinian enclave.

Thick smoke hung over the northern town of Jabalia on Saturday and residents reported persistent aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks, which they said had moved further into the town.

US president Joe Biden and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu discussed the “objectives and phasing” of Israel’s military operations, the need to protect civilian lives and secure the release of hostages from Hamas, the White House said.

Mr Netanyahu “made clear that Israel will pursue the war until all of its objectives are fully met”, his office said.

READ MORE

Israel’s main ally has maintained its support while expressing concern over the growing casualty toll and humanitarian crisis in densely populated Gaza. US officials have said they expect Israel to shift soon to a lower-intensity phase, with operations targeting the Hamas leadership and its infrastructure.

Mr Biden said he “did not ask for a ceasefire”, while Mr Netanyahu’s office said he thanked the US president for the United States stand at security council.

Do new Israeli tactics mean more civilian deaths in Gaza? Listen | 24:16

The council averted a threatened US veto on Friday after days of wrangling by removing from a draft resolution a call for an immediate end to the war and diluting Israeli control over aid deliveries. The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire, contending it would let Iran-backed Hamas regroup and rearm.

Washington abstained from the final statement, which urges steps to allow "safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access" to Gaza and "conditions for a sustainable cessation" of fighting.

The Palestinian death toll reached 20,258, the Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday, with thousands more bodies believed trapped under rubble. Almost all of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced.

Israel said on Sunday 154 of its soldiers have been killed since it launched its ground offensive.

Israel has achieved almost complete operational control of northern Gaza and is preparing to expand the ground offensive to other areas in the Strip, with a focus on the south, according to the chief military spokesman.

“We shall press ahead, for every fallen soldier, too. Until Hamas is eliminated. Until the hostages are returned,” Israeli minister for energy Israel Katz, a member of the security cabinet, posted on X.

Israel has long urged residents to leave northern areas of Gaza, but its forces have been bombarding targets in central and southern parts of the tiny coastal enclave.

“They ask people to head to Deir al-Balah [in central Gaza], where they bomb day and night,” said Ziad, a medic and father of six, by phone.

“International law has collapsed,” said Ramzy Aidy, a Gaza resident with a doctorate in law. “If Israel were in the Palestinians’ position, the world would not stand still and would act.”

Hamas’s armed wing Al Qassam Brigades said on Saturday it destroyed five Israeli tanks around Jabalia, killing and injuring their crews after reusing two undetonated missiles launched by Israel. But this could not be independently verified.

The Israeli Defence Forces said they had fired decoy shots in the area of Issa in Gaza City that lured dozens of militants from a building that served as a Hamas headquarters in the north of the enclave, “eliminating the terrorists”.

WHO and UN partners have undertaken a high-risk joint mission to Al-Ahli hospital in northern Gaza, delivering medicines and supplies and treating the wounded.

The army released a video it said showed Hamas tunnels in the Issa area. This could not be independently verified, either the location or date. Israel accuses the militant group of placing tunnels and other military infrastructure among civilians to use them as human shields, something Hamas denies.

Hamas said it had lost contact with a group it said was responsible for five of the Israeli hostages due to Israeli bombardment. An Israeli military spokesman described the statement as “psychological terrorism”.

The conflict has spread, as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces disrupt global trade with missile and drone attacks on vessels in the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's assault on Gaza.

The United States shot down four drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen towards a US destroyer in the southern Red Sea on Saturday, bringing to 15 the number of such attacks on commercial shipping, according to US Central Command.

A drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean on Saturday, said the US defense department.

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said the Mediterranean Sea could be closed if the United States and its allies kept committing “crimes” in Gaza, Iranian media reported, without elaborating. — Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023