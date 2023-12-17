Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu appears to confirm new hostage talks under way

Families of hostages and their supporters rally outside the Museum of Art in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Israel appeared to confirm new negotiations were under way to recover hostages held by Hamas, after a source said Israel’s intelligence chief met the prime minister of Qatar, a country mediating in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, met Qatari prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani late on Friday, according to the source, as attention turned to a possible Gaza truce and a prisoner and hostage deal.

The meeting in Europe was apparently the first between senior officials from Israel and Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator, since the collapse of a seven-day ceasefire in late November.

At a press conference on Saturday, Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu sidestepped a question about the meeting but confirmed he had given instructions to the negotiating team.

READ MORE

“We have serious criticisms of Qatar,” he said, alluding to the gas-rich Gulf state’s ties to Hamas and Israel’s arch-foe Iran. “But right now we are trying to complete the recovery of our hostages.”

Hamas said in a statement it “affirms its position not to open any negotiations to exchange prisoners unless the aggression against our people stops once and for all,” adding: “The movement communicated this position to all mediators.”

The accidental killing of three hostages by Israeli forces has put increased pressure on Mr Netanyahu to find a way to secure the release of those held.

As Mr Netanyahu spoke, several hundred people staged a protest in Tel Aviv, with some holding placards, including one saying “get them out of hell.” A speaker shouted: “Bring them home now!”

Three Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza by Israeli forces had been holding up a white flag, a military official said on Saturday, citing an initial inquiry into the incident that has shaken the country.

A soldier saw the hostages emerging tens of metres from Israeli forces on Friday in Shejaiya, an area of intense combat in northern Gaza where Hamas militants operate in civilian attire and use deception tactics, the official said.

“They’re all without shirts and they have a stick with a white cloth on it. The soldier feels threatened and opens fire. He declares that they’re terrorists. [The Israeli forces] open fire. Two [hostages] are killed immediately,” the official told reporters in a phone briefing.

The third hostage was wounded and retreated into a nearby building where he called for help in Hebrew, the official said.

The Israeli prime minister told the press conference the war in Gaza was existential and must be fought until victory. He said Gaza would be demilitarised and under Israeli security control.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza helped clinch a partial hostage-release deal in November, Mr Netanyahu said, vowing to maintain intense military pressure on Hamas. He has vowed to destroy the militant Palestinian group, which runs the densely populated strip.

The three hostages accidentally killed by Israeli forces (L-R): Alon Shamriz, Samer Al-Talalka and Yotam Haim. Photograph: Family handouts/AP

“The instruction I am giving the negotiating team is predicated on this pressure, without which we have nothing,” he said.

Two more Israeli soldiers were killed in fighting in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s military said on Sunday. The military said that 121 soldiers have died since Israel launched its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27th.

Three Palestinians from Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank were killed in clashes with Israeli forces, the Palestinian health ministry said on Sunday.

Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and captured 240 hostages in a surprise raid into Israel on October 7th. Israel’s counteroffensive has killed close to 19,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities, and left thousands buried in the rubble.

Aid organisations say the destruction of Gaza and the displacement of most of its 2.3 million people – many living in tents and makeshift shelters without food or clean water – is a humanitarian crisis.

At nightfall on Saturday, residents reported intensified fighting in the centre of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, with Israeli planes and tanks bombing and shelling and the sound of rocket grenades, apparently fired by Hamas fighters.

In signs of the wider ramifications of the conflict, Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthis said they had attacked the Israeli Red Sea resort of Eilat with a swarm of drones, one of several drone incidents reported in the region on Saturday.

Two major freight firms said they would avoid the Suez Canal as the Houthis stepped up attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The United States said the destroyer Carney had shot down 14 Houthi drones in the Red Sea. Britain said one of its warships had shot down a suspected attack drone targeting merchant shipping. – Reuters