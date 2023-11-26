Irish ambassador summoned to Israeli ministry over Varadkar ‘lost’ comment about Emily Hand

Irish-Israeli national Emily Hand and her father Thomas are reunited after her release by Hamas to the Red Cross. Photograph: Israel Defence Forces

Ireland’s ambassador to Israel has been summoned to the foreign ministry in Jerusalem following strong reaction to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s use of the word “lost” in relation to freed Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand.

The nine-year-old was held hostage by Palestinian militants in Gaza for 50 days after being captured in the Hamas attack on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th.

Emily, along with eight other Israeli children and five women, was handed over to Red Cross representatives in Khan Yunis and driven to the Rafah crossing on Saturday night. After crossing the border to Egypt, the hostages were positively identified by Israeli security officials and flown by helicopter to a hospital in Israel.

Emily was at a sleepover at the home of her friend, 13-year-old Hila Rotem-Shoshani, when she was seized together with Hila and her mother, Raya Rotem, by Hamas gunmen. Hila was released on Saturday night, together with Emily, but Raya remains in Hamas captivity.

In a statement on Saturday night, Mr Varadkar described it as “a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family”.

“An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and our country breathes a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered,” he said.

“A little girl was snatched from her home and held captive for almost seven weeks. She spent her ninth birthday as a hostage. We hope she will soon heal and recover from the traumatic experience in the loving embrace of her family.”

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen condemned Mr Varadkar’s use of the word “lost” in relation to Emily.

“Mr Prime Minister, It seems you have lost your moral compass and need a reality check,” he wrote on X. “Emily Hand was not ‘lost’, she was kidnapped by a terror organisation worse than Isis that murdered her stepmother. Emily and more than 30 other Israeli children were taken hostage by Hamas, and you @LeoVaradkar are trying to legitimise and normalise terror. Shame on you!”

Eylon Levy, an Israeli spokesman for the foreign media, also condemned Mr Varadkar’s statement and wrote on X: “This is how you describe a little girl who went missing during a stroll in a forest, then gets discovered by a friendly hiker. Not a girl brutally abducted by death squads that brutally massacred her neighbours.”

He also criticised the Irish Government’s role in efforts to secure Emily’s release. “But this explains the extent of Ireland’s contribution: prayers,” he wrote.

Ireland’s ambassador to Israel, Sonya McGuinness, has been asked to attend the Israeli foreign ministry on Monday.