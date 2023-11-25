Gaza ceasefire: Israel welcoming back 24 hostages with Hamas due to release more

An Israeli army helicopter carrying Israeli child hostages who were held by Hamas in Gaza is awaited by medical teams at the helipad of the Schneider-Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, on Friday night. Photograph: Abir Sultan/EPA

Israel has been welcoming back the first group of hostages released by Hamas from captivity in Gaza under a four-day halt in the fighting that has devastated the Palestinian territory since a deadly attack mounted by Palestinian militants last month.

“We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The group was made up of 13 Israelis, some with dual citizenship, and all women and minors, as well as 10 Thai nationals, and a citizen of the Philippines.

Late on Friday, the office of prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Israel had received a list of the next hostages to be released. Security officials were reviewing the list, according to a statement. It was not yet clear whether Emily Hand, the nine-year-old Irish-Israeli national who was seized from her home in kibbutz Be’eri, would be included in the 12 or so hostages due to be released on Saturday.

Those already freed were among some 240 people captured when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7th, triggering the Israeli bombardment and invasion of Gaza. A ceasefire went into effect earlier Friday. Under the agreement, Israel released a first group of 39 jailed Palestinian women and minors on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, which helped negotiate the deal.

“It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” President Joe Biden said in comments from Nantucket, the Massachusetts island where he’s spending the holiday weekend. “We expect more hostages to be released tomorrow – and more the day after that.” He said the timing for the release of US hostages was unclear.

Calling the agreement “the result of extensive American diplomacy”, Mr Biden said he remains in contact with the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and Israel to ensure the effort “remains on track”.

The pause in fighting offers “a critical opportunity to deliver much-needed food, medicine, water and fuel”, Mr Biden said, adding, “We are not wasting one single minute.”

As the ceasefire went into effect, streets in the southern Gaza Strip –— where Israel has urged civilians to evacuate to as its troops concentrate on the north – were filled with people emerging from shelters, some carrying belongings, footage on Al Jazeera showed. In the city of Khan Younis, cars crowded the streets and blared their horns.

Under the deal, which came after weeks of complex and delicate talks brokered by Qatar, the US and Egypt, Hamas is supposed to eventually return 50 women and children. Israel is supposed to release 150 Palestinian women and youths.

A member of a medical support team assists a woman after Israeli security forces fired tear gas into a crowd of relatives and supporters gathered to welcome Palestinian prisoners and detainees freed as part of the hostage-release deal, near Ramallah in the West Bank, on Friday night. Photograph: Daniel Berehulak/New York Times

The Israeli military said the hostages released on Friday arrived in Israel and underwent initial medical assessments before being taken to hospitals, where they would be reunited with their families.

“We’ve completed the first return of our hostages,” Mr Netanyahu said, “we’re committed to returning all of them”. He added: “We’re committed to achieving all the aims of the war” – a reference to Israel’s intention to resume the military attack on Hamas when the four-day ceasefire expires.

Mr Netanyahu’s office said the Israelis released ranged from two-year-old Aviv Asher and his family to 85-year-old Yaffa Adar.

Thailand’s government said the 10 Thai nationals released will stay in the hospital for at least 48 hours, following which its embassy will make arrangements for them to travel back to the country as soon as possible, according to a statement. An estimated 20 of its citizens are still being held, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Israeli strikes from air, land and sea intensified ahead of the ceasefire, the United Nations said. Shortly before the pause, the Israeli army warned people in Gaza to stay in southern areas. In recent weeks, hundreds of thousands have fled their homes in the north, which Israel says is Hamas’s “centre of gravity”.

The pause in fighting was accompanied by a surge in humanitarian aid. Israel said 200 aid trucks went into southern Gaza via Egypt, in accordance with the terms of the hostage-release deal. The UN also said 21 critically ill patients were evacuated from the north of Gaza.

The start of the truce was delayed by a day as the sides held last-minute negotiations via Qatar following an initial agreement in the early hours of Wednesday.

“It’s going to be a very fragile few days,” Mairav Zonszein, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, said on Friday. “We’re going to have to see how things develop, if both sides adhere to the agreement.”

The pause in fighting marks the first major lull since the latest major round of Palestinian-Israeli violence began on October 7th. That day, Hamas, designated a terrorist organisation by the US and European Union, attacked southern Israeli communities and army bases from Gaza. Israel said Hamas killed 1,200 people, and took the hostages.

Israel has responded with an ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a densely packed Mediterranean enclave with about 2.3 million inhabitants. It also launched a ground offensive on the northern part in late October. Almost 15,000 people have died in Gaza since the war began, according to its Hamas-run health ministry. – Bloomberg

