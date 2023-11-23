Israel-Hamas war: no ceasefire or hostage release before Friday, Israeli and US officials say

Israel-Hamas war: Rescuers look for survivors in the rubble of a family home following an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis on the southern Gaza Strip. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

A ceasefire and hostage deal in the Israel-Hamas war will not come into effect until Friday at the earliest, Israeli and US officials have said.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Israel prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s national security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said talks on the deal were continuing and that the hostage release “will begin according to the original agreement between the parties, and not before Friday”.

Multiple news outlets later cited anonymous Israeli officials as saying that the halt in fighting would not begin on Thursday either, as had been widely expected.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, citing an unidentified Israeli official, reported there was a 24-hour delay because the agreement had not been signed by Hamas and mediator Qatar. The official said they were optimistic the agreement would be carried out once it was signed.

The family of Israeli-Irish national Emily Hand are waiting anxiously along with relatives of other children held hostage in Gaza to find out if she will be released.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told Newstalk Radio on Thursday morning that he did not know yet if she would be freed, but said she was “certainly on the priority list”.

Emily, who turned nine last week, was seized from kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th when 3,000 gunmen from Gaza crossed the border into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli authorities, and taking almost 240 into captivity.

Under the agreement, Hamas will free at least 50 of the more than 240 mostly Israeli hostages they took on October 7th.

In turn, Israel will release at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow up to 300 trucks of humanitarian aid into Gaza after more than six weeks of bombardment, heavy fighting and a crippling blockade of fuel, food, medicine and other essentials.

Journalists and Israeli men take cover during a Hamas rocket alert near the border with the Gaza Strip on November 22nd, 2023 in Sederot, Israel. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The deal, struck after lengthy and complex talks mediated by Qatar, the US and Egypt, came more than six weeks after the conflict began on October 7th, when Hamas launched attacks from Gaza into southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 240 people hostage.

Mr Netanyahu, has warned that “the war continues” despite the deal for a temporary ceasefire and release of some hostages.

The Israeli offensive has killed between 13,000 and 14,000 people, thousands of them children, according to Palestinian officials.

There are reports that the director of the al-Shifa hospital has been detained by Israeli forces. Haaretz reports an Israel Defence Forces source has told it Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested while in the humanitarian corridor heading to the southern Gaza Strip.

In its latest update on the conflict, the UN’s humanitarian office said 190 wounded and sick people as well as their companions and a number of medical teams were evacuated on Wednesday from Gaza’s largest hospital, al-Shifa, which was raided by Israeli forces last week.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that, the evacuation lasted for almost 20 hours as the convoy was obstructed and subjected to inspection while passing through the checkpoint that separates northern and southern Gaza.

Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hizbullah movement has officially confirmed that five of its fighters, including the son of a senior lawmaker, have been killed amid skirmishes at the Israel-Lebanon border, according to AFP.

Elsewhere, the bodies of dozens of unidentified people were buried on Wednesday in a mass grave at a cemetery in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, AFP reports.

The remains, which bore only numbers, had come from the Indonesian and al-Shifa hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, according to officials at the burial site.

The Indonesian hospital on the edge of the Jabalia refugee camp, which had been hit by Israeli air strikes, was partly evacuated on Monday, said the Hamas-controlled health ministry. – Guardian