Lebanon front with Israel heats up, stoking fears of wider war

Flames erupt next to a press car following reported Israeli shelling in Lebanon's southern border village of Yaroun on Monday amid increasing cross-border tensions between Hizbullah and Israel. Photograph: Getty Images

Weeks of hostilities across the Lebanese-Israeli border have escalated, with growing casualties on both sides and a war of words fuelling concerns of a widening conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed Hizbullah group.

Israeli strikes killed two people in south Lebanon on Monday, according to a first-responder organisation affiliated to the Hizbullah-allied Amal Movement.

On the Israeli side, a Hizbullah missile attack on Sunday wounded several workers from the Israel Electric Company and one died of his wounds on Monday, the firm said.

Hizbullah has been trading fire with Israeli forces since its Palestinian ally Hamas mounted an attack on Israel on October 7th, killing at least 1,200 people.

READ MORE

The exchanges mark the deadliest violence at the border since Israel and Hizbullah fought a month-long war in 2006. So far, more than 70 Hizbullah fighters and 10 civilians have been killed in Lebanon, and 10 people including seven troops have been killed in Israel. Thousands more on both sides have fled shelling.

[ Hizbullah pursues a complicated ‘dual strategy’ amid Israel-Hamas conflict ]

Until now, violence has largely been confined within a band of territory on either side of the border.

Israel has said it does not want war on its northern front as it seeks to crush Hamas in the Gaza Strip, while sources familiar with Hizbullah’s thinking said its attacks have been designed to keep Israel forces busy while avoiding all-out war.

The United States has said it does not want conflict to spread around the region, sending two aircraft carriers to the area to deter Iran from getting involved. But that has not stopped the escalating rhetoric from Hizbullah and Israel.

Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Saturday the Lebanon front would “remain active”, and said there was “a quantitative improvement” in the pace of the group’s operations.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Hizbullah on Monday not to broaden its attacks.

"This is playing with fire. Fire will be answered with much stronger fire. They should not try us, because we have only shown a little of our strength," he said in a statement.

Asked at a news conference last weekend about what Israel’s red line was, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said: “If you hear that we have attacked Beirut, you will understand that Nasrallah has crossed that line.”

Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati, in an interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday, said he was reassured by the “rationalism” of Hizbullah so far.

"We are preserving self-restraint, and it's up to Israel to stop its ongoing provocations in south Lebanon," he said.

Lebanon took years to rebuild from the 2006 war and can ill afford another one, four years into a financial crisis that has impoverished many Lebanese and paralysed the state.

Israel has long seen Hizbullah as the biggest threat along its borders. The 2006 war killed 1,200 people in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 157 Israelis, mostly soldiers. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023