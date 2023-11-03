Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu rebuffs call for ‘humanitarian pauses’ to allow aid deliveries

People inspect damage to a home after an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Friday. Photograph: Yousef Masoud/The New York Times

US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Friday urged Israel’s leaders to take steps to protect Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the besieged territory, amid a war that has killed thousands of people and inflamed the Middle East.

But soon after meeting with Mr Blinken, Israel’s prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu appeared to rebuff the Biden administration’s call for a series of “humanitarian pauses” to allow more deliveries of badly needed food, water, medicine and other supplies and facilitate the release of hostages held by Hamas. Mr Netanyahu said that any ceasefire would be contingent on the release of Israeli hostages, many of them children, abducted in a deadly attack on October 7th.

“I have made clear that we are continuing forcefully, and that Israel refuses a temporary ceasefire that does not include the release of our hostages” held by Hamas, he said. He also stood fast on Israel’s refusal to let fuel enter Gaza, even as it allows limited shipments of other vital supplies.

Mr Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv that the United States stood “in solidarity” with Israel, but said that in meetings with Mr Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders, he had emphasised that “it matters” how Israel conducts its campaign to defeat Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza. The October 7th attack, orchestrated by Hamas, killed more than 1,400 people and seized more than 200 hostages, according to the Israeli government.

READ MORE

“We provided Israel advice that only the best of friends can offer on how to minimise civilian deaths while still achieving its objectives of finding and finishing Hamas terrorists,” Mr Blinken said. He said they had discussed “concrete steps” to protect civilians, and also “tangible steps” to allow more aid to enter Gaza, but did not elaborate on either topic.

While US president Joe Biden continues to declare unambiguous support for Israel, saying the country has a right to defend itself, concern has been growing within his administration about the mounting Palestinian death toll, worsening humanitarian conditions and physical destruction brought on by the Israeli bombing campaign and week-old ground invasion.

Supporters watch a televised speech by Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hizbullah, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Friday. Photograph: Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg

Earlier on Friday, Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah has said his powerful militia is already engaged in unprecedented cross-border fighting with Israel along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation as the four-week-long Israel-Hamas war rages on.

In televised remarks – Mr Nasrallah’s first since the beginning of the war sparked by the Palestinian militants’ deadly incursion into southern Israel on October 7th – he stopped short of announcing his Lebanese militia would fully enter the conflict.

Mr Nasrallah also said that Hizbullah, an ally of Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, is not deterred by US warnings to stay out of the latest war.

Referring to US military deployment in the region, he said American warships in the Mediterranean Sea “will not scare us”.

More than 9,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza so far, mostly women and children, and more and than 23,000 people have been wounded, the Gaza health ministry said, without providing a breakdown between civilians and fighters.

In some of the strongest criticism of Israel by a leader of a European Union member state, the Irish prime minister, Leo Varadkar, described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “resembles something more approaching revenge”.

Hizbullah is prepared for all options, Mr Nasrallah warned, “and we can resort to them at any time”. The fighting on the Lebanon-Israel border would “not be limited” to the scale seen until now, he added.

[ Israel war resembles something ‘approaching revenge’, Taoiseach says ]

[ Mayo man in Gaza, who recently completed Leaving Cert, prepares to travel to Rafah crossing ]

His speech had been widely anticipated throughout the region as a sign of whether the Israel-Hamas conflict would spiral into a regional war, following weeks of limited exchanges between the Lebanese militant group and Israeli forces on the Lebanon-Israel border.

“Some say I’m going to announce that we have entered the battle,” Mr Nasrallah said on Friday. “We already entered the battle on October 8th.”

He argued that Hezbollah’s cross-border strikes have pulled away Israeli forces that would otherwise be focused on Hamas in Gaza.

Celebratory gunshots rang out over Beirut as thousands packed into a square in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital to watch the speech broadcast via video-link on a massive screen.

Mr Nasrallah’s address to supporters came a day after the most significant escalation in clashes between Hizbullah and Israeli forces on the Israel-Lebanon border since the war started – and on the same day as a visit to Israel by the top US diplomat.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog said Israel had warned the citizens of Gaza with six million text messages ahead of its military strikes on the territory.

Mr Nasrallah praised Hamas’ unprecedented incursion into Israel in which the militants attacked farming villages, towns and military posts, killing more than 1,400 people in Israel.

“This great, large-scale operation was purely the result of Palestinian planning and implementation,” Mr Nasrallah said, suggesting Hizbullah had no part in the attack. “The great secrecy made this operation greatly successful.”

He also said that October 7th had come as “proof that Israel is weaker than a spider’s web” and that one month into the war, it allegedly “has not been able to make any achievement”.

Mr Nasrallah also criticised the strong US backing of Israel in its bombardment of Gaza. While US officials in recent days have pushed more publicly for protecting civilians in Gaza, they have yet to call for a ceasefire.

The Hizbullah leader said Mr Biden had made a “fake argument that Hamas cut off children’s heads [without] evidence, but stayed silent for the thousands of children in Gaza who were decapitated and their limbs were torn apart” by Israeli bombing.

Hamas leaders have been pushing – sometimes publicly – for Hizbullah to widen its involvement in the war. Mr Nasrallah met last week in Beirut with senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and Ziad Nakhaleh of the allied group Islamic Jihad.

An Israeli artillery unit fires during a military drill in the annexed Golan Heights near the border with Lebanon on Thursday. Photograph: Ayal Margolin/EPA

However, Hizbullah officials have avoided publicly setting a specific red line, saying vaguely that they would join the war if they see that Hamas is on the verge of defeat. So far, Hizbullah has taken calculated steps to keep Israel’s military busy on its border with Lebanon, but not to the extent of igniting an all-out war.

The Israeli military said seven of their soldiers and one civilian had been killed on the northern border as of Friday. More than 50 Hizbullah fighters and 10 militants with allied groups, as well as 10 civilians, including a Reuters journalist, have been killed on the Lebanese side of the border.

Israel considers the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group its most serious immediate threat, estimating that Hizbullah has around 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel, as well as drones and surface-to-air and surface-to-sea missiles.

But a full-on conflict would also be costly for Hizbullah, which fought a 34-day war with Israel in 2006 that ended in a stalemate – but not before Israeli bombing reduced swathes of southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs to rubble.

A new all-out war would also displace hundreds of thousands of Hezbollah’s supporters and cause wide damage at a time when Lebanon is in the middle of a historic four-year economic meltdown. – AP/The New York Times