Higgins criticises ‘reckless’ von der Leyen response as Gaza death toll rises

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has been criticised for expressing unqualified support for Israel's response to last week's Hamas attack. Photograph: Adnan Beci/AFP via Getty Images

President Michael D Higgins has criticised Ursula von der Leyen’s approach towards the Israel-Hamas conflict as “thoughtless and even reckless” as national leaders convene an emergency meeting to take a grip on the European Union’s discordant response.

It comes as aid organisations described the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as catastrophic, with its 2.3 million population struggling without power and hospitals straining to cope with the rising death toll from Israel’s retaliation to last week’s brutal Hamas attack.

Ireland is set to stress the importance of opening a humanitarian corridor to Gaza as EU leaders convene over video conference to discuss how to prevent conflict spreading in the region, and how the fighting may affect Europe.

Mr Higgins expressed “horror” at the Hamas attack, while saying that Israel’s response had left postwar norms on the protection of civilians “in tatters” and that it was important to be “straightforward” about international law.

He added his voice to those criticising European Commission president Dr von der Leyen for expressing unqualified support for Israel’s response in a trip to Tel Aviv last week without calling for respect for international law.

“It may not have been meant to have malevolent consequences, but certainly we need a better performance in relation to European Union diplomacy and practice,” Mr Higgins told reporters.

“I think that coming down on one side of these arguments is not a positive contribution,” he continued, describing her approach as “a thoughtless and even reckless set of actions”.

EU national leaders issued a statement over the weekend stressing the importance of respecting international law amid mounting criticism of the commission president’s response, with one official accusing her of giving a “blank cheque to Israel” and others accusing her of exceeding her powers.

A spokesman for the European Commission said that Dr von der Leyen “went to Israel to express solidarity with a country that had been the subject of an unprovoked terrorist attack” and that she had acted “entirely in her prerogatives”.

The extraordinary meeting between EU leaders is a bid to enforce a coherent response from the block to the conflict as it fuels tensions in Europe and threatens to spread to neighbouring countries, with warnings it could trigger a fresh migration crisis as refugees flee to safety.

“At this deeply troubling moment, it’s vital for the leaders of the European Union to set out our common position and establish a unified course of action,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said in a statement in advance of the talks.

Ireland will reiterate its “strong support” for Israel and condemnation of Hamas, he continued, while discussing how to secure the safe departure of the estimated 1,000 EU citizens and 40 Irish people who are stuck in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel has a right to defend itself, but it must do so within the parameters of international humanitarian law. The rules of war exist to protect citizens, on all sides,” Mr Varadkar said.

“The possibility of the conflict escalating is a particular concern for Ireland, not least because it would only result in further unnecessary bloodshed, but also because we have peacekeeping troops in nearby Lebanon and Syria.”

Israel’s continued bombing of the Gaza Strip on Sunday night and Monday before an expected ground invasion was described by residents as the heaviest so far of the war, which enters its 11th day on Tuesday.

Israel launched the bombardment after the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip Hamas killed 1,400 people in a brutal attack on Israel. So far the bombing has killed 2,750 Palestinians, according to local authorities, while many more were said to still be missing in the rubble.