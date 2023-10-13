Israel-Hamas war: Israeli military orders 1.1 million in Gaza to evacuate south ‘ahead of operation’

Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City during an Israeli air strike, on October 13th, 2023. Photograph: MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images

Some 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should move to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has told the United Nations (UN), the body said late on Thursday.

“The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation,” he said.

Later, the IDF announced it was ordering the evacuation of all civilians of Gaza City from their homes “southwards”.

The IDF said, “will operate significantly in Gaza City in the coming days” and that Gazans, “will only be able to return to Gaza City when another announcement permitting”.

It also warned Gazans “not to approach the area of fence with Israel”.

The second order, which appears to apply only to Gaza City, differs from what the UN said it had been told earlier – which was that everyone in northern Gaza must evacuate to the south.

The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency said it relocated its central operations centre and international staff to Gaza’s south to continue its humanitarian operations and support its staff and Palestinian refugees.

The Israeli air force has dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza since Saturday, it said late on Thursday. “Dozens of fighter jets and helicopters attacked a series of terrorist targets of the Hamas terrorist organisation throughout the Gaza Strip,” the air force said on X.

The attacks have killed 1,500 Palestinians, a third of them children, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

More than 1,300 people, including 222 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, according to the military. The majority of the dead were killed in a single day, when Hamas fighters broke through the border and attacked Israeli civilians.

Israel’s parliament approved Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s emergency unity government on Thursday, including a number of centrist opposition lawmakers, to display its determination to fight the war with Hamas in Gaza.

A Palestinian child watches as smoke billows on the horizon after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 13th, 2023. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

As Israel’s unity government was sworn in, Mr Netanyahu delivered a speech in which he promised, referring to hostages taken by Hamas, “We will not slacken in the effort to bring them back home.”

Referring to Hamas, he called for countries that “maintain their presence” to face sanctions. As he ended the speech, he said, “Difficult days await us.”

Scores of Israeli and foreign hostages were taken back to Gaza. Israel says it has so far identified 97 of them.

Israeli bombing has destroyed eleven mosques, damaged 90 schools, according to the UN. It has also destroyed 752 residential and non-residential buildings, comprising 2,835 housing units, the UN says, citing numbers from the Gaza Ministry of Public Works and Housing.

Another nearly 1,800 housing units have been damaged beyond repair and rendered uninhabitable, it said.

The UN has issued an emergency appeal for $294 million (€278 million) to address “the most urgent needs” in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, where more than 400,000 Palestinians have fled their homes in recent days.

Elsewhere, Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, warned the “continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza” could open a new front of war, and that Israel will be “responsible for the consequences”. – Guardian