There cannot be ‘collective punishment’ for civilian population in Gaza - Tánaiste

Palestinians leave al-Karama neighbourhood in Gaza City to safer areas on October 11th, as raging battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continued for the fifth consecutive day. Photograph: Mahmud Hams/AFP

Europe cannot in any shape or circumstances pull back on humanitarian aid into Gaza, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

While Israel had a right to defend itself, it must be in accordance with the Geneva Convention, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “And that means, in our view, that there cannot be collective punishment of the entire civilian population in Gaza. And also fundamentals like food, fuel, electricity must be allowed for the populace. Because there is nowhere to go.”

The Tánaiste added: “I’m a person who’s had a consistent interest in the Middle East. And I was there recently. I’ve always argued with Israeli interlocutors, I always feel that their policies almost facilitated the hardliners to approach as opposed to the moderates, to emerge.

“But that said, what we witnessed was a jihadist pan-Islamic organisation, and there should be no truck with that.”

READ MORE

The death toll in Israel climbed to more than 1,200 after last weekend’s attacks by Hamas, while some 900 people have been reported killed in Gaza after Israeli reprisals.

Mr Martin said he was also very worried about the potential for “regional implosion.”

“We’re conscious of Hizbullah in Lebanon, we’re conscious of the situation in the West Bank and the need for calm and control. And let’s be frank, there is a malign influence regionally in terms of Iran’s influence on the region and on organizations like Hamas.”

In the immediate aftermath of an atrocity of this kind, it was important to take the time for a rational, medium term strategy to emerge, he added. There had been a significant deterioration in the situation, which was quite depressing, he said.

“There has to be ultimately a move to creating a political solution that enables people to live together in harmony in a very limited geographical space that is the Middle East.”

Earlier, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, formerly a minister for Foreign Affairs, said the brutality of Hamas in slaughtering over a thousand Israelis needed to be condemned.

“Of course, the response from Israel in terms of protecting their own citizens and their own country, in terms of what we’ve seen unfold in Gaza over the last 48 hours is also just absolute human misery and suffering. Gaza is a place, even at the best of times, where life is pretty horrible. But, you know, this is over 2 million people in a land area that’s only 12 kilometers wide and 40 kilometers long. It’s tiny. There’s nowhere to hide. People can’t get out. Women and children and families at night hiding in the basement.”

Religious response

Meanwhile, Ireland’s four Catholic Archbishops have expressed “shock and dismay” at “events that have unfolded in the land of the birth of Our Lord”.

Pleading for an end to violence there, they said “we, who love the Holy Land as the fifth Gospel, urge all people of goodwill to work towards a cessation of violence,. ensuring that civilian populations be respected and that all hostages are released without harm.”

The Jewish Representative Council of Ireland has also expressed its “profound shock” at recent events in Israel and extended its sympathies “to the innocent people of Gaza, many of whom have and will undoubtedly continue to face repercussions due to the decisions of their leadership”.

Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin, Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell, Archbishop of Tuam Frances Duffy, and Archbishop of Cashel Kieran O’Reilly described “the loss of innocent lives together with the large numbers of innocent people injured in the Holy Land” as “a great affront to a lasting peace”.

They continued, “unfortunately, the present crisis does not augur well for the immediate future as many more may endure destruction and death.” Echoing the words of Pope Francis last Sunday, they said “let it be understood that terrorism and war do not lead to any resolutions, but only to the death and suffering of so many innocent people”.

In a statement, the Jewish Representative Council said “Irish citizens of the Jewish faith” expressed profound shock and condemnation of the weekend’s “unprecedented terrorist attack against ordinary, innocent Israeli citizens. This heinous act has resulted in the tragic loss of hundreds of lives and left thousands grievously wounded”.

It continued: “the subsequent abduction of innocent civilians only serves to intensify an already volatile situation. Such actions not only endanger the lives of those directly involved but also threaten the fragile peace and stability of the region.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims of this senseless violence. We stand in solidarity with them during this dark time, hoping for a swift resolution and the safe return of the kidnapped individuals.”

They extended their “sympathies to the innocent people of Gaza, many of whom have and will undoubtedly continue to face repercussions due to the decisions of their leadership”.