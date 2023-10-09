Europe bolsters security at Jewish sites as Israel conflict darkens

People attend a vigil outside Downing Street, central London, for victims and hostages of Hamas attacks, organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews. Photograph: Lucy North/PA Wire

Police services across Europe have bolstered security at Jewish sites and increased patrols to guard against potential attacks as Israel pummels Gaza with air strikes in response to the Hamas attack.

Authorities in France, Germany, Britain and elsewhere announced they would step up policing around synagogues, Jewish schools and neighbourhoods after Hamas appealed to Palestinians and other Arabs to join their fight against Israel.

Tensions were high among diaspora communities as the confirmed death tolls in both Gaza and Israel continued to rise.

French authorities said they had no warning of a specific threat. Nevertheless, prime minister Élisabeth Borne said security would be increased “around places of worship and Jewish establishments” and that the government would remain “extremely vigilant” to potential attacks.

READ MORE

[ Israel-Hamas conflict: what happened this weekend and what caused it? ]

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin urged regional authorities to increase visible patrols.

“At a time when terrorist attacks from Gaza are hitting Israel, I ask you to immediately step up vigilance, security and protection of Jewish community sites in France,” he wrote in a message seen by French news agency AFP.

In the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attack, a policeman in Egypt opened fire on an Israeli tour group in Alexandria, killing two Israeli tourists and an Egyptian guide, heightening fears of potential further attacks.

In London, the Metropolitan Police said they were aware of videos shared on social media that showed people celebrating the Hamas attacks, which caused alarm and fear among Jewish communities.

“The Met has increased policing patrols across parts of London in order to provide a visible presence and reassurance to our communities,” the police force said in a statement. “We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days.”

There have been rival rallies in support of both Israel and Palestinians in cities across Europe and the United States, leading to a skirmish between protesters in New York City.

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli embassy in London. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The Central Council of Jews in Germany thanked the security services for increasing protection and said they were in “intensive contact” with authorities. “The police presence in front of Jewish institutions is being increased nationwide,” the group said on social media.

The police force of Berlin issued a statement to say they were “vigilant”.

“We remain on duty tonight with increased forces to protect Jewish and Israeli institutions and prevent anti-Israel crimes in the city area,” it said.

Spanish and Italian media reported that security would similarly be stepped up. The mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, attended a ceremony in the city’s Jewish ghetto to mark the anniversary of a grenade attack on its Great Synagogue, which killed a two-year-old boy and wounded 41 people on October 8th, 1982.

It took place in a previous time of tension, after Israel invaded southern Lebanon to reach Palestinian militants across the border.

“Now, more than ever, our city embraces its Jewish community,” Mr Gualtieri wrote in a social media message.

There were several international victims of the Hamas attacks, with others feared to be among hostages taken by militants to Gaza.

Along with missing joint Irish-Israeli citizen Kim Damti (22), citizens from Canada, the US, Germany, Thailand, Nepal, Cambodia, Brazil, Paraguay, Mexico and Tanzania were reported to be dead or missing.

More than 10 British citizens are feared dead or missing as a result of the Hamas attack, according to the BBC, while French authorities said one woman had been killed and several others were missing. Nine US citizens were confirmed dead.