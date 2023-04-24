Memorial Day in Israel: Driver shot dead after car ramming injures five

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Israelis to put aside their political differences for one day this week. Photograph: Marc Israel Sellem/Getty Images

Five people were hurt, one seriously, when a Palestinian man rammed his car into a group of people on Monday, close to Jerusalem’s Mahane Yehuda produce market.

The driver, a father of five from a Palestinian neighbourhood in Jerusalem, was shot and killed by an Israeli civilian. Police described the incident as a terrorist attack and claimed the driver had a history of mental illness.

Hamas in Gaza praised the attack as “heroic” saying it was a natural response to Israeli actions against the Muslim and Christian holy places in Jerusalem.

Prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said the attack was another attempt to murder Israeli citizens.

“Minutes ago, not far from here, there was another attempt to murder Israeli citizens,” Mr Netanyahu said at a ceremony to open Memorial Day events as Israel paid respect to its soldiers who fell in battle, a day before Independence Day. “If they could, they would murder us all. But they will not overcome us; we will overcome them.”

Earlier on Monday a Palestinian man was shot and killed when Israeli troops entered a Jericho refugee camp to detain suspected militant fugitives.

Sirens sounded for one minute at 8pm local time as Israel came to a standstill at the start of Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is traditionally a sombre day of retrospection that unites the nation in mourning but this year the bitter divisions over the right-wing government’s planned judicial overhaul, which the opposition claims undermines Israeli democracy, have impacted ceremonies taking place at military cemeteries.

At least six ministers and deputy ministers cancelled their planned participation at Memorial Day events after bereaved parents’ organisations asked ministers who have not served in the military not to show up.

Minister for housing Yitzhak Goldknopf, from the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party, said he cancelled his participation at a ceremony to avoid causing the bereaved families any discomfort. “I prefer not to offend their sensitivities,” he explained.

However, minister for national security Itamar Ben- Gvir rejected the requests and announced that he would be attending a ceremony in the southern city of Beersheba as planned. The army refused to call up Mr Ben-Gvir due to his membership of the extreme-right, racist Kach organisation at the time.

“I love the bereaved families. I will give a statesmanlike speech and embrace all the families, including those who do not love me,” Mr Ben-Gvir said.

Some families threatened to sing the national anthem to drown out his speech.

Mr Ben-Gvir ordered the police not to clash with bereaved parents, even if protests take place at the Beersheba cemetery or at other locations.

Mr Netanyahu and minister defence Yoav Gallant, together with opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, urged Israelis to put aside their political differences for one day this week.

The call was echoed by Israeli president Yitzhak Herzog.

“We are all one people. I say now: take a deep breath. I say to the politicians: refrain from making provocative speeches and provocative statements,” Mr Herzog said.