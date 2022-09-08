Israeli leaders rebuff US pressure to review army’s rules of engagement

Palestinian mourners carry the body of Mohamed Saba'ne, who was killed in clashes this week as Israeli troops were carrying out a home demolition operation in Jenin. Photograph: Alaa Badarneh/EPA

Israeli leaders have publicly rebuffed American pressure to review the army’s rules of engagement in response to the recent rise in the number of West Bank Palestinian casualties and particularly the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh.

“I won’t allow a soldier who defended his life from terrorists to be prosecuted just so we might receive applause overseas,” said prime minister Yair Lapid.

The message was echoed by defence minister Benny Gantz, who said the army’s top general will remain the only person determining the open-fire policy.

“No one will dictate to us rules of engagement when we are fighting for our lives,” Mr Gantz said. “The chief of staff and he alone determines the rules of engagement in keeping with operational needs and army values, including the purity of arms. The rules are scrupulously followed by the commanders and soldiers. There never was nor will there be political intervention on that issue.”

The statements came in response to comments from the US ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides who said that the US constantly reviewed the rules of engagement of its own forces and he called on Israel to do the same.

US officials have been pushing Israel for months to review its open-fire policies, which include calling a suspect to halt, firing into the air, and only using deadly force if a soldier feels his life is threatened.

Earlier this week Israel admitted that veteran Palestinian-American journalist Abu Aqleh was likely killed by a stray Israeli bullet during a raid in the Jenin refugee camp in May but said no soldiers would be prosecuted.

Recent months have seen a sharp rise in Palestinian fatalities as Israeli troops carry out near-daily raids across the West Bank to detain militant fugitives.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israeli forces have killed more than 90 West Bank residents this year. Nineteen people have also been killed in attacks carried out by Palestinians in Israel and the West Bank.

The Israeli left-wing NGO Yesh Din said Washington was correct to exert pressure on Israel and accused the army of granting immunity to soldiers irrespective of their actions.

“Lapid’s words prove that Israel is busy giving immunity in advance to its soldiers,” the organisation said.

Mr Gantz defended Israel’s stepped-up activity in the West Bank, saying it came in response to growing chaos due to the failure of the Palestinian security forces to impose law and order.

“We demand that the Palestinian Authority not only speak out against terrorism but act against it. The guns in the streets and the lack of governance are damaging to it and to the Palestinian residents,” he said.