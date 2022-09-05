Israeli army inquiry says reporter was likely killed by stray bullet

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot in the head while covering an army raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in May. Photograph: EPA/Al Jazeera

The Israeli army has released the final conclusions of its investigation into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, determining that the Al Jazeera reporter was likely killed by a stray Israeli bullet.

Though the military said it was still impossible to determine with certainty who shot the fatal bullet, “there is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by army gunfire that was fired towards suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired toward soldiers,” the military spokesman said on Monday.

“Another possibility remains that Abu Aqleh was hit by bullets fired by Palestinian militants,” the statement said.

The veteran Al Jazeera correspondent, highly respected across much of the Arab world, was shot in the head while covering an army raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in May. She was wearing a protective helmet and a flak jacket with the word “PRESS” displayed prominently and was carrying a camera.

Eyewitnesses, the Palestinian Authority and investigations by various news outlets all concluded she was killed by an Israeli bullet but Israel, after a ballistic examination, initially concluded that it was impossible to determine who fired the fatal shot.

Monday’s announcement is the closest Israel has come to admitting responsibility. According to the military investigation, although there was precise shooting none of the soldiers intended to harm the journalist.

The military’s top legal officer ruled out a criminal investigation of the soldiers involved, effectively ending the investigation into the case.

Israel initially claimed that the incident took place during an exchange of fire in the camp but video evidence from the moment Abu Aqleh was shot does not show militant gunfire in the spot where journalists and bystanders had gathered.

Responding to Israel’s announcement, the Abu Aqleh family accused Israel of trying to obscure the truth and avoid responsibility.

“It’s obvious to anyone that Israeli war criminals cannot investigate their own crimes. We remain deeply hurt, frustrated, and disappointed,” the family said in a statement. They reiterated their call for an independent US investigation and an investigation by the International Criminal Court.

Al Jazeera’s local bureau chief, Walid Al-Omari, accused the army of trying to escape responsibility. “This is clearly an attempt to circumvent the opening of a criminal investigation,” he said.

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accused the army of a whitewash. “It was no mistake. It’s policy,” the group said.

Israel’s deputy foreign minister Idan Roll said Israel is a country of laws where everything is investigated.

“Accidents happen,” he said “It can be that soldiers are at fault, but it was undoubtedly unintentional.”