Andrew Tate’s luxury vehicles taken by authorities amid new human trafficking allegations

A Ferrari was among the luxury vehicles removed from the Tate brothers' home near Bucharest. Photograph: Vadim Ghirda/AP

Romanian authorities towed away a fleet of luxury vehicles on Saturday from the home of the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate, days after he was placed under house arrest following new human trafficking allegations.

Tate (37) and his brother Tristan Tate (36), both former kick-boxers and dual British-US citizens with millions of followers on social media and known for their misogynistic views, are already awaiting trial in Romania, along with two women.

They were charged with human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape in that case.

The luxury vehicles, impounded from their home near the capital, Bucharest, included a Ferrari, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz, a McLaren and a more humble-looking classic red Lada.

The seizure came two days after Romania’s anti-organised crime agency, DIICOT, raided four homes in Bucharest and nearby Ilfov county and detained six people, including the Tate brothers.

Officers also confiscated thousands of dollars in cash, laptops and data storage drives.

One of the Tates’ lawyers, Georgiana Popa, told reporters outside the brothers’ home on Saturday that the seizures are “legal, but unfounded” and that they have been contested.

“The cars are not [the brothers’] property,” she said, without providing additional information.

The Tate brothers appeared on Thursday at a Bucharest court as prosecutors sought to remand them in custody.

A Lamborghini taken from the Tates. Photograph: Vadim Ghirda/AP

A Russian-made Lada 1500 was removed by authorities. Photograph: Vadim Ghirda/AP

But a judge denied that request and placed Andrew Tate under house and Tristan Tate under judicial control, which typically involves restricting contact with certain people and having to periodically report to the police.

The brothers’ spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said they firmly denied all allegations against them and “remain steadfast in proving their innocence”.

In the new case, DIICOT said that it was investigating allegations of human trafficking, including the trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor, forming an organised criminal group, money laundering and influencing statements.

The agency also said the defendants used the coercive “lover boy” method to exploit 34 vulnerable victims, who were forced to produce pornographic materials for a fee online, and that more than €2.5 million that it generated was kept by the defendants.

An unnamed foreign man also sexually exploited a 17-year-old foreigner, DIICOT alleges, and said that he kept all of the €1.3 million made from the criminal activity.

Andrew Tate outside the Bucharest court after being placed under house arrest. Photograph: Alexandru Dobre/AP

The same man “repeatedly had sexual relations and acts” with a 15 year old, the agency alleges.

Andrew Tate, who has 9.9 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), has repeatedly claimed that prosecutors have no evidence against him and that there is a political conspiracy to silence him.

He was previously banned from various social media platforms for misogynistic views and hate speech.

Authorities have previously confiscated some of the brothers’ assets.

After the Tates’ arrest in December 2022, authorities seized 15 luxury cars, 14 designer watches and cash in several currencies.

The total value of the goods, authorities said at the time, was estimated at €3.6 million.

In April, the Bucharest tribunal ruled the prosecutors’ case file against them met the legal criteria and that a trial could start but did not set a date for it to begin.

Last month, a court overturned an earlier decision that allowed the Tate brothers to leave Romania as they await trial. The court’s decision is final and cannot be appealed against. – AP