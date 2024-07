Police and firefighters near where a motorist drove onto the terrace of a cafe leaving several injured. Photograph: Ian Langsdon/AFP via Getty Images

A car drove into the terrace of a cafe in the 20th arrondissement in northern Paris on Wednesday evening, injuring several people, including at least three who are in a critical state, police said. The driver of the vehicle subsequently fled from the scene.

One of the passengers of the car has tested positive for alcohol and drugs, a police source said. Police are searching for the driver.

France is on high security alert ahead of the Paris Olympics that start on July 26th. – Reuters