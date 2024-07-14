Europe

Man kills two others and himself in attack on a home in German village

Two women seriously injured in incident in Lautlingen on Sunday

Emergency services on a street in Lautlingen, Germany, on Sunday after the attack. Photograph: Jannik Noelke
Sun Jul 14 2024 - 15:11

A man killed himself and two others in an attack on Sunday in a home in Lautlingen, a village in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to local police.

Two women were severely injured in the attack, which was first reported by newspaper Bild.

The attacker was thought to be a hunter, according to the report, which did not specify how the victims were killed.

The wider public was not at risk, the police said. – Reuters

READ MORE

More to follow ...

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024