Man kills two others and himself in attack on a home in German village

A man killed himself and two others in an attack on Sunday in a home in Lautlingen, a village in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, according to local police.
Two women were severely injured in the attack, which was first reported by newspaper Bild.
The attacker was thought to be a hunter, according to the report, which did not specify how the victims were killed.
The wider public was not at risk, the police said. – Reuters
More to follow ...
