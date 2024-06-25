Multiple human rights violations by Russia following annexation of Crimea - court

The persecution of Ukrainian political prisoners by Russia following its annexation of Crimea amounted to “torture” in several cases, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled in a significant judgment.

The human rights court found that Russia had targeted and suppressed Ukrainian activists and religious leaders in Crimea as part of a pattern of human rights violations after it took over the peninsula near the Black Sea from Ukraine in 2014.

The ECHR, which is the Strasbourg-based court of the Council of Europe, ruled on Tuesday that Russia had violated Ukrainians’ rights to freedom of expression, assembly, religion and the right to a fair trial in the region.

The court said there was evidence of “multiple and grave” human rights violations by the security services and police. Ukrainian political prisoners had been beaten, subjected to electric shocks and mock executions to extract information, which the court classed as torture.

Ukraine had taken the case to the court alleging Russia had persecuted Ukrainians as part of a campaign of repression following its annexation of Crimea more than a decade ago. The Ukrainian government had alleged Russia had committed a host of human rights violations, including unlawful detention and conviction without fair trials, and suppression of Ukrainian media and the teaching of the Ukrainian language in schools.

The court said it had “sufficient evidence” to conclude beyond reasonable doubt that there had been a “pattern” of violations, amid a “crackdown” on political opposition. The annexation of Crimea largely coincided with the outbreak of fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region. The conflict escalated following the full Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The court noted there had been 43 documented cases of people in Crimea being “disappeared” between 2014 and 2018, with the whereabouts of eight still unknown. The ruling said previous reports had indicated Ukrainian soldiers, journalists and activists had been among those abducted and mistreated. Religious leaders such as Ukrainian Orthodox priests had been harassed and Ukrainian media shut down, it said.

More than 12,000 prisoners had been transferred from Crimea to penal colonies and other facilities in Russian territory, the court noted. In its ruling the ECHR ordered Russia to return prisoners who had been transferred from the contested area to facilities in Russia. In legal applications to the court, the Ukrainian government alleged other political prisoners had been “lured” into Russian territory where they were detained and “tortured”, before being convicted of “fabricated offences”.

The Russian government rejected the allegations of human rights violations as “vague and unsubstantiated”. The court said as Russia had refused to co-operate it had to rely on reports from civil society organisations and first-hand testimony submitted by Ukraine when making its findings.