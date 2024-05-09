Russia-Ukraine war: Putin accuses ‘arrogant’ West of risking global conflict

A Soviet era T-34 tank rolls on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow. Photograph: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia president Vladimir Putin has accused the West of risking a global conflict and said no one would be allowed to threaten the world’s biggest nuclear power, as Russia marked the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the second World War.

As Russian troops advance against Ukraine’s western-backed forces, Mr Putin accused “arrogant” western elites of forgetting the decisive role played by the Soviet Union in defeating Germany, and of stoking conflicts across the world.

“We know what the exorbitance of such ambitions leads to. Russia will do everything to prevent a global clash,” Mr Putin said on Red Square after the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, reviewed troops.

“But at the same time, we will not allow anyone to threaten us. Our strategic forces are always in a state of combat readiness.”

A Ukrainian air attack on Russia’s Belgorod region injured eight people and damaged scores of residential buildings and cars, the governor of the region bordering with Ukraine said on Thursday.

Among the wounded is an 11-year-old girl who was taken to a hospital, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app,

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed 15 rockets and one drone over the region, Russia’s defence ministry said. Three drones were also downed over Russia’s Kursk region and two over the Bryansk region, the ministry said in a statement on Telegram. All regions border Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s parliament has voted to dismiss deputy prime minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, a key government figure who has overseen the wartime reconstruction effort and championed efforts to set up a vital Black Sea shipping lane, Ukrainian legislator Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

Mr Kubrakov’s dismissal comes amid plans to break up his powerful ministry into two separate government portfolios. – Guardian