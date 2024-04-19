Ukraine-Russia war: At least eight killed in major Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian gunners fire at the enemy at a position near the town of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Region. Photograph: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

A major Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s central Dnipropetrovsk region killed at least eight people, injured over 25 more and damaged critical infrastructure facilities, officials reported on Friday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack damaged multiple storeys of a residential building and a train station in the regional capital, Dnipro, as he called for additional air defences.

“Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed (drone) must be shot down,” Mr Zelenskiy said. “The world can guarantee this, and our partners have the necessary capabilities.”

Top Ukrainian officials have intensified their calls for air defences as Russia continued its deadly attacks on Ukrainian cities, dealing damage to the country’s critical infrastructure.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least eight people died in the attack, two in Dnipro and six in Synelnykivskyi district of the region, where more than a dozen homes were damaged.

The region’s governor, Serhiy Lysak, said air defences shot down 11 out of 16 missiles and nine out of 10 drones that attacked the region on Ukrainian TV broadcast.

State-run Ukrainian railways company Ukrzaliznytsia said Russia deliberately targeted its infrastructure in this attack, injuring its workers. The company closed its station in Dnipro and rerouted trains set to pass through the city.

Ukraine said it shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time on Friday, destroying a warplane capable of carrying long-range missiles used to attack Ukrainian cities.

The Russian defence ministry said the strategic bomber had crashed in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, hundreds of kilometres from Ukrainian-controlled territory, as it returned to base after carrying out a combat mission.

It said the crash appeared to have been caused by a technical malfunction.

Following the Russian statement, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said Kyiv had “destroyed” the warplane.

The Russian regional governor said the pilots had ejected, but that one of them had died. A rescue operation was under way for the fourth, he said.

Unconfirmed social media footage showed a warplane with its tail on fire spiralling towards the ground.

The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said the warplane had been taking part in a long-range attack on Ukraine. – Reuters