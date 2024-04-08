Nicaragua takes International Court of Justice case against Germany over arms supplies to Israel

Nicaragua's ambassador to the Netherlands Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez at the International Court of Justice this morning. Photograph: Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/AFP via Getty Images

Germany faces claims that its weapons deliveries to Israel breach its obligation to prevent genocide, in a case taken by Nicaragua and heard today the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

In its March 1st filing with the court, the central American country said that Germany – traditionally a staunch military supporter of Jerusalem – had ramped up weapons deliveries to Israel after October 7th.

These deliveries, according to the filing, means Germany has “failed to fulfil its obligation to prevent the genocide committed and being committed against the Palestinian people”.

This in turn, Nicaragua will argue, means Berlin has “contributed to the commission of genocide in violation of the Convention” and other provisions in international law.

READ MORE

Like another case taken by South Africa against Israel, the Nicaragua case linked to the current Israel-Gaza conflict has explosive potential.

What is commonly known as the 1948 Genocide Convention was created – and signed by more than 150 countries – in response to horrors of the Holocaust. By creating a legal framework for genocide, the convention aims to avoid a recurrence. That Berlin, after Jerusalem, faces legal challenges in The Hague has sparked a conflicted debate in Germany, six months after the October 7th attacks.

In the immediate aftermath of the Hamas attacks on Israel, which left 1,200 dead and around 250 hostage according to Israeli estimates, Germany promised its full support and prioritised Jerusalem’s arms requests.

Official figures show Germany exported arms worth €326.5 million to Israel in 2023 – the vast majority, around €300 million worth, after October 7th.

The 2023 export total was a tenfold increase on the previous year, but still less than €502.4 million worth of arms exports in 2020.

Germany does not release details of the nature of its arms exports but, according to the news agency DPA, the big ticket items were air defence systems, communication equipment and ammunition.

Last week, with pressure growing on Israel over its Gaza campaign and the killings of international aid workers, Berlin announced it would send officials to Jerusalem to discuss the use of its arms.

Germany is home to some of the world’s biggest arms manufacturers but recent Israeli ammunition orders have yet to be fulfilled. A government official confirmed this last week, saying each other was checked individually “based on a series of factors, including human rights law”.

Claims of human rights violations in the 45-page filing by Nicaragua has sparked some frustration in Germany, given the central American country’s own record.

In its 2023 report, Human Rights Watch blamed the government of Daniel Ortega, the revolutionary turned president, of “systematic repression against critics, journalists, and human rights defenders”.

Since taking office in 2007, it adds, his government has dismantled all institutional checks on presidential power, and “dozens of people arbitrarily detained remain behind bars”.

Last August, president Ortega reportedly signed a decree giving Russia permission to station troops and establish military bases in the country.