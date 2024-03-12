Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania on UK warrant

Andrew Tate (L) and by his brother Tristan (R), leave a court hearing related to the return of Tate's seized assets, in Bucharest, Romania, on February 29th, 2024. Photograph: EPA

Online influencer Andrew Tate was arrested for 24 hours in Romania on a British warrant, his PR representative has said, and the Bucharest court of appeal would decide whether to extradite him.

Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were detained late on Monday night on allegations of sexual aggression dating to 2012-15, which they “categorically” denied, his PR team said. The warrant was issued by Westminster magistrates court.

Tate and his brother live in Romania where they are awaiting trial for charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They deny all allegations.

The Bucharest court of appeal was expected to make a decision on Tuesday on whether to execute the arrest warrant, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said: “This bewildering revival of decade-old accusations has left the Tate brothers dismayed and deeply troubled. They categorically reject all charges and express profound disappointment that such serious allegations are being resurrected without substantial new evidence.

“Andrew and Tristan Tate unequivocally deny all allegations and decry what they perceive as an exploitative use of the legal system. They are fully committed to challenging these accusations with unwavering determination and resolve. The brothers emphasise their belief in a fair and impartial legal process, despite the unsettling circumstances surrounding their case.”

Tate, a British-American former kickboxer, has amassed a significant following on social media. He has previously been banned from various prominent platforms for expressing misogynistic views and for hate speech. – Guardian