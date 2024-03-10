Ukraine claims 35 of 39 drones launched by Russia are downed

Nina Berenok (62) visits the grave in Kyiv of her daughter Valentyna Pushych, a military paramedic killed outside Kyiv by Russian forces in 2022. Photograph: ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images

Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed 35 of 39 attack drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

Most of the drones were destroyed over Ukraine's eastern and southern regions, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. It did not say whether there was any damage.

Russia launched four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, the air force said. It did not say what happened to the missiles or whether they reached their targets.

Elsewhere, Pope Francis has said in an interview that Ukraine, facing a possible defeat, should have the courage to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

The head of the Catholic Church added that the European nation should not be ashamed to sit at the same table with its Russian adversaries to carry out peace talks.

The Pope made his appeal during an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI, which was partially released on Saturday.

“I think that the strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people, has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates,” he said, adding that talks should be held with the help of international powers.

A woman died as a result of Ukraine’s shelling of the village of Kulbaki in Kursk and her husband was seriously injured, the governor of the Russian region bordering Ukraine said on Sunday.

“A residential building caught fire and a local female resident died,” Governor Roman Starovoit said on the Telegram messaging app. “Her husband suffered extensive burns.”

Reuters could not independently verify the report. – Agencies