Putin responsible for Alexei Navalny’s death, Biden says

Candles and flowers sit next to the photo of late Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny during a vigil outside the Russian Embassy in Riga, Latvia. Photograph: Toms Kalnins/EPA

US President Joe Biden has put the blame for the reported death of Alexei Navalny squarely on Vladimir Putin, after the prison service where the Russian opposition leader had been serving his sentence announced his death.

“Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death,” the Mr Biden said from the White House.

“What has happened and evolving is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled, not in Russia, not at home, not anywhere in the world.

“Putin does not only target citizens of other countries, as we have seen in what’s going on in Ukraine right now, he also inflicts terrible crimes on his own people,” Mr Biden said.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said Mr Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.

The full prison statement, translated by Reuters, reads: “On Feb. 16, 2024, in penal colony number 3, convict Alexei Navalny felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.

“The medical staff of the institution arrived immediately, and an ambulance team was called.

“All necessary resuscitation measures were carried out, which did not yield positive results. Doctors of the ambulance stated the death of the convict.

“The causes of death are being established.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been told of the death of Mr Navalny, state news agency Tass reported on Friday.

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexei Navalny, has said that Vladimir Putin "will be brought to justice" after her husband's death was reported by Russian authorities

Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya has called for the international community to unite and hold Vladimir Putin’s regime responsible in the wake of reports that her husband had died.

Speaking in Russian at the Munich Security Conference, she said: “Thank you for the conference organisers that gave me the main stage. You have all probably seen the terrible news that came in today.

“I thought for a long time: ‘Is it worth me to come here or to fly to my children straight away?’ But then I thought: ‘What would Alexei do in my place?’ And I’m confident that he would be here, he would be on this stage,” she said, according to a translator.

“I don’t know whether to believe the news, the terrible news that we are receiving only from the state sources in Russia,” she said, adding that Mr Putin and his government are “always lying”.

“But if this is true, I would like that Putin and all his coterie, Putin’s friends, his government to know that they will be accountable for what they’ve done to our country, to my family, and to my husband. They will be liable for that. That day will come very soon.

“I would like to call upon the global community, everyone in this room, people around the world, that we would unite together and overcome that evil, overcome that terrible regime that is currently in Russia. That regime and Vladimir Putin have to be personally liable for all the horrible things they are doing to my country, to our country Russia in the last years.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia’s penitentiary service was making all checks regarding the death of the jailed opposition leader but that he had no information about the matter.

Also speaking in Munich, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that if the reports were true, it was “further evidence, if we ever needed it, that Russia is a deeply oppressive state, that anyone who challenges President Putin risks their lives.

“For those of us, in other parts of Europe, in the west, in the democratic world, it reminds us not to take our freedoms for granted.”

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday he was “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the death of Mr Navalny. “We need to establish all the facts, and Russia needs to answer all the serious questions about the circumstances of his death,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak said it was “terrible news” and that Mr Navalny “demonstrated incredible courage”.

The UK foreign secretary, David Cameron, said Mr Putin “should be accountable” for Mr Navalny’s death – saying the Russia state under Putin “fabricated charges […] poisoned him, sent him to an Arctic penal colony”.

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said reports of Mr Navalny’s death “underscore the weakness and rot at the heart” of Mr Putin’s Russia.

Evika Siliņa, prime minister of Latvia, accused the Russian leader’s regime of torturing to death “one of the last symbols of democracy in Russia”.

The world has lost a fighter whose courage will echo through generations.



Horrified by the death of Sakharov Prize laureate Alexei Navalny.



Russia took his freedom & his life, but not his dignity.



His struggle for democracy lives on.



Our thoughts are with his wife & children. pic.twitter.com/JMSAkLpb0T — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 16, 2024

Mr Navalny was serving sentences totalling more than 30 years on a range of charges, from fraud to extremist activity, that he says were trumped up to silence him. In 2020 he survived an attempt to poison him with a nerve agent.

The Kremlin said he was a convicted criminal and portrayed Mr Navalny and his supporters as extremists with links to the CIA who they said were seeking to destabilise Russia.

Navalny, one of Mr Putin’s most visible and persistent critics, was being held in a jail about 40 miles north of the Arctic Circle where he had been sentenced to 19 years under a “special regime”.

In early December he had disappeared from a prison in the Vladimir region, where he was serving a 30-year sentence on extremism and fraud charges that he had called political retribution for leading the anti-Kremlin opposition of the 2010s. He did not expect to be released during Mr Putin’s lifetime.

A former nationalist politician, Mr Navalny helped foment the 2011-12 protests in Russia by campaigning against election fraud and government corruption, investigating Mr Putin’s inner circle and sharing the findings in slick videos that garnered hundreds of millions of views.

The high-water mark in his political career came in 2013, when he won 27 per cent of the vote in a Moscow mayoral contest that few believed was free or fair.

He remained a thorn in the side of the Kremlin for years, identifying a palace built on the Black Sea for Mr Putin’s personal use, mansions and yachts used by the ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, and a sex worker who linked a top foreign policy official with a well-known oligarch.

In 2020, Mr Navalny fell into a coma after a suspected poisoning using novichok by Russia’s FSB security service and was evacuated to Germany for treatment. He recovered and returned to Russia in January 2021, where he was arrested on a parole violation charge and sentenced to his first of several jail terms that would total more than 30 years behind bars.

Whenever Mr Putin spoke about Mr Navalny, he made it a point to never mention the activist by name, referring to him as “that person” or similar wording, in an apparent effort to diminish his importance. – Agencies