Ukraine-Russia war: Kyiv and Kharkiv come under missile attack

Ukrainian sappers remove the remains of an undetonated rocket from the street following a missile attack in Kyiv on January 23rd, 2024. Photograph: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia unleashed a mass air strike on Ukraine on Tuesday that mostly targeted the country’s two largest cities, the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the east.

Russia launched 41 missiles at Ukraine early on Tuesday and air defences destroyed 21 of them, the Ukrainian military said.

On Telegram, Ukraine’s air force said: “The enemy launched a combined missile attack on Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air and anti-aircraft guided missiles.”

Three people were killed and at least 60 wounded in the latest series of Russian air strikes, Ukrainian officials said.

On Telegram, governor Oleh Synehubov said three people were killed and 42 were wounded in Kharkiv in strikes on apartment buildings.

In Kyiv, 20 people including three children had been wounded across at least three districts, and that several apartments and non-residential buildings had caught fire, mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Russia launched missile strikes on Ukraine’s military production facilities and successfully hit all intended targets.

The strikes were carried out with air and land-based missiles against enterprises producing missiles, explosives and ammunition, the Defence Ministry said in a statement that Reuters could not independently verify.

Asked if the strikes were Moscow’s response to what Russia said was a Ukrainian artillery attack on the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday that killed 27 people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “No, you cannot say that. We are continuing our special military operation and our military does not hit social facilities and residential neighbourhoods and does not hit civilians, unlike the Kyiv regime.” – Guardian