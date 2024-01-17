Russian missiles hit residential area in Kharkiv as UN reports sharp rise in civilian casualties

A residential building destroyed after a missile attack in Kharkiv where at least 17 people were wounded in Russian strikes. Photograph: Sergey Bobok/Getty Images

Two Russian missiles struck a residential area in the centre of Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv on Tuesday, injuring 17 people, two of them seriously, and badly damaging homes, local officials said.

Rescue teams were sifting through piles of rubble to establish whether others were hurt. The city’s mayor described two “powerful explosions” and said at least 10 dwellings had been damaged.

Ukraine’s emergency services, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said one of the missiles had hit a three-storey building that had previously housed a medical centre.

Fires were extinguished in two buildings and residential and other buildings sustained damage.

READ MORE

Regional police chief Volodymyr Tymoshko told public broadcaster Suspilne that one of the missiles had hit a roadway.

Emergency services posted online photos showing rescue teams poring over piles of smashed building materials, tackling fires, scrambling up ladders to damaged upper storeys and helping evacuees board minibuses.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said 17 people had been injured. Fourteen were in hospital, including two women who were seriously hurt.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov, also writing on Telegram, said the missiles struck “precisely where there is no military infrastructure and precisely where there are in fact residences.”

“There are at least 10 damaged buildings. Rescue teams are continuing to go through the rubble. And there is plenty of rubble.”

Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s northeast, has been a frequent target of attacks, but in the space of the nearly two-year-old conflict, the city has not fallen into Russian hands. Russian missiles hit a hotel in the city last week, injuring 11 people.

It comes as more than 100 civilians were killed by Russia’s missile and drone attacks across Ukraine during December, according to a United Nations (UN) report which said nearly 500 were injured.

The UN’s Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine’s report, published on Tuesday, said there was a 26.5 per cent increase in civilian casualties last month – from 468 in November to 592 in December.

With some reports pending verification, it said the increase was likely higher.

Danielle Bell, who heads the UN’s monitoring mission, said: “Civilian casualties had been steadily decreasing in 2023, but the wave of attacks in late December and early January violently interrupted that trend.”

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire after a Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Photograph: Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP

The UN mission said it is verifying reports the missile and drone attacks that began hitting populated areas across Ukraine on December 29th and continued into early January killed 86 civilians and injured 416 others.

“These attacks sow death and destruction on Ukraine’s civilians who have endured profound losses from Russia’s full-scale invasion for almost two years now,” Ms Bell said.

The UN said the highest number of casualties occurred during attacks on December 29th and January 2nd amid plummeting winter temperatures.

On January 4th, it said, Russian missiles struck the small town of Pokrovsk and nearby village of Rivne close to the front lines, burying two families – six adults and five children – in the rubble of their homes. Some bodies have still not been found, it said.

In another attack on January 6th, the blast wave from a Russian missile strike in Novomoskovsk injured 31 civilians, including eight passengers on a minibus that was destroyed during the morning commute, the UN said.

The confirmed number of civilians killed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th 2022 is more than 10,200, including 575 children, and the number of injured is more than 19,300, the UN humanitarian office’s operations director Edem Wosornu told the UN Security Council last week.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said they shot down 19 of the 20 Shahed drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack that wounded three people and damaged residential buildings in the Black Sea port of Odesa.

[ Only Ukraine victory will prevent Russia menacing West, claims Kyiv ]

The Ukrainian military said the Russian attack targeted Odesa and other southern regions for at least three hours.

Drone debris hit residential buildings, and damaged a gas pipe and a dozen cars in one of the port’s districts, the ministry for interior affairs said. Three people were wounded and about 130 were evacuated, it added.

“Main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attacks on Odesa. The kamikaze drones entered at a critically low altitude from the Black Sea,” the south military command said in a statement, adding that 11 drones were downed in Odesa.

Moscow has repeatedly tried to hit infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Black Sea ports since it pulled out of a UN-brokered deal that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments via the sea. – Reuters/AP