Police enter Poland’s presidential palace to arrest opposition politicians

Former Polish interior minister Mariusz Kaminski was sentenced to two years in prison for abuse of power two decades ago. Photograph: Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Poles are holding their breath for the next instalment of a real-life political drama after police entered Warsaw’s presidential palace on Tuesday evening to arrest two convicted opposition politicians.

Former interior minister Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik, a junior minister in the ministry, were sentenced to two years in prison for abuse of power during a Law and Justice (PiS) administration two decades ago.

The two men ignored a court order to report for their sentence and instead sought refuge with Andrzej Duda, the PiS-allied Polish president. He had previously issued them with pardons in 2015, even though the judicial process had not yet been completed.

Last month Polish courts rejected this interference as an abuse of the separation of powers and confirmed the original sentences.

The convictions relate to a corruption scandal during the 2005-2007 PiS administration and involved illegal surveillance and the production of fake documents.

Poland's presidential palace. Police entered the building on Tuesday evening to arrest two former government ministers convicted two decades ago of abuse of power. Photograph: Alamy/PA

The two MPs were not at home when police went to collect them on Tuesday and Mr Duda later posted images online of him with them. At an impromptu press conference outside the palace, Mr Kaminski insisted he was not a fugitive from the law and said he would stay “with the president ... until evil loses”.

Prime minister Donald Tusk accused the president of colluding with PiS to create a legal “spectacle, which is leading to a very dangerous situation”.

At a press conference, Mr Tusk said the president had violated a section of the penal code, which carries a prison term from three months to five years. “I want the president to be aware of what his political friends have tricked him into,” he added. “They are the ones setting a trap for him, not me.”

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk. 'I want the president to be aware of what his political friends have tricked him into.' Photograph: Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Mr Tusk has criticised as “obvious sabotage” efforts to “use the most important state institutions to build a dual system of power”.

The drama has highlighted the long-term difficulties facing Poland over judicial reforms instigated during two PiS terms, in many cases involving the appointment of loyalist judges in contested procedures. This has created parallel legal systems where independent courts and the Tusk government are in conflict with PiS-loyal judges. The constitutional court has backed Mr Duda’s pardons of the men and contested a decision to strip them of their parliamentary mandates.

On Tuesday evening senior Duda officials accused police of “unlawful entry” to the presidential palace.

“If you disregard the president’s pardon and the president’s hospitality, it is a violation of all laws and the president will not consent to it,” said Grazyna Ignaczak-Bandych, the head of the president’s office.

Poland’s president Andrzej Duda pardoned two convicted PiS politicians in 2015 before the judicial process had concluded. Photograph: Andreea Alexandru/AP

Legal experts have said the decision to send police into the palace, though unusual, is not illegal.

The standoff has added to growing uproar in Poland since PiS lost power in December which to date has focused on reforms of public media outlets.

Opposition PiS figures have cast Mr Kaminski and Mr Wasik as martyrs of the new administration and likened the situation to the 1980s era of martial law in communist Poland’s final decade.

“Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik are the first political prisoners of Tusk’s regime,” wrote former prime minister Beata Szydlo.

Those comparisons were dismissed by interior minister Marcin Kierwinski, saying: “Everyone is equal before the law.”