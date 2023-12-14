Russian drone attack targets Ukraine’s southern Odesa region

Debris litters a Kyiv playground after a Russian missile attack on the city. Photograph: Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times

A drone attack on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region injured 11 people, including three children, emergency services said early on Thursday.

Writing on Facebook, the services said the attack had set ablaze a car and an industrial site. Eleven buildings sustained damage.

Five people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Video posted on the emergency services Facebook site showed rescue teams clambering up ladders to the top storeys of buildings and shifting rubble on the ground. One rescue worker was cradling a baby.

READ MORE

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper had earlier said that a man had died in hospital from injuries suffered in an attack the day before.

The conflict in Ukraine is significantly impacting Russia’s economy, raising domestic prices, and forcing Moscow to devote a third of its budget on defence, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing a draft text from the US Treasury department.

Russia’s economy would have expanded by over 5 per cent if Vladimir Putin had not launched the war in Ukraine, the newspaper reported quoting Rachel Lyngaas, the chief sanctions economist at the department.

Ms Lyngaas added that the country was underperforming other energy exporters, including the United States.

Elsewhere, Slovakia has unblocked the movement of lorries across its border with Ukraine after three days of restrictions, Ukraine’s border service said on Thursday.

Slovak hauliers blocked truck traffic from Ukraine on Monday, demanding the introduction of transport permits for Ukrainian vehicles. Protesters on the Polish-Ukrainian border had the same demand.

The service said 28 trucks were cleared to leave Ukraine at the Uzhhorod crossing on Thursday morning. – Reuters