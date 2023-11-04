Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv ahead of EU report on Ukrainian membership

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is likely to meet Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Photograpgh: Joe Giddens/PA

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Saturday in advance of a report the European Union is expected to present next week about Ukraine’s progress in its membership bid, a Ukrainian lawmaker said.

Parliamentary deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on his Telegram channel that Ms von der Leyen was expected to speak in the Ukrainian parliament.

The EU assessment due on Wednesday is expected to detail how far Ukraine has advanced in fulfilling various economic, legal, and other criteria to clear the way for accession talks to be launched in December.

Ukraine, which applied to join the European Union days after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, sees joining the trade bloc as a top priority.

The EU's 27 members are due at a summit in December to decide whether to allow Kyiv to begin accession negotiations, a move requiring the unanimous backing of all the bloc's members.

Ukraine’s bid got a boost on Thursday when German minister for foreign affairs Annalena Baerbock said she was confident the bloc would advance Ukraine’s application next month.

Membership talks typically take years and involve extensive legal, political and economic reform. Ukraine's case is made much harder by the war raging in its south and east with no end in sight.

Ms von der Leyen’s visit comes at a difficult moment for Ukraine as its troops battle fatigue and concerns swirl over the future of vital US military assistance which Kyiv relies on heavily.

Ms von der Leyen is likely to meet president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Meanwhile, Russian forces, focused for weeks on seizing the key eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, are now intent on capturing its vast coking plant, the town’s mayor said on Friday.

Ukrainian military officials said a heavy overnight set of drone strikes on widely separated regions showed new attacks on infrastructure were to be expected as winter approaches.

Russia’s military has focused on the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk after abandoning the initial aim of capturing Kyiv in the early days of the February 2022 invasion.

Russian forces captured the devastated town of Bakhmut in May after months of battles and since mid-October have focused their assaults on Avdiivka, a potential gateway to Donetsk, held by Russian forces and their allies since 2014.

Ukraine’s general staff, in a Friday evening report, said its forces had repelled 17 attacks on and around Avdiivka.

Mayor Vitaliy Barabash, speaking on national television, said audio transmission intercepts had revealed that Moscow was now seeking to secure the town’s giant coking plant.

A man walks past stray dogs on a street in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP

“They have a new aim and that’s the coking plant. They have to take it. Period,” Mr Barabash said.

“We understand that a [new] third wave of attacks is bound to start any day once the ground dries out and they can move forward. They are engaged in a build-up. We see and hear that.”

Ukrainian military analysts say a sustained assault on Avdiivka had more political that military significance and could be little more than a propaganda prize for Moscow.

The general staff report also said that Ukrainian forces had repelled seven attacks near Kupiansk, a town in the northeast first seized by Russia but recaptured by Ukrainian forces in a fast-moving offensive late last year.

Natalia Homeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern group of forces, said Russia’s Friday overnight attacks “used a large number of drones for the first time in a long while”.

“Most likely, the enemy will launch more drones and missiles as the cold weather sets in,” Ms Homeniuk told a briefing.

The Ukrainian air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed” drones out of 40 launched by Russia against targets in Kharkiv in the northeast, Odesa and Kherson in the south and the region of Lviv on Ukraine’s border with Poland in the west.

Ukraine has captured villages in the south and east in its four-month-old counteroffensive, but Mr Zelenskiy denies Western criticism that it has moved too slowly.

Russian accounts of the fighting said Moscow’s forces beat back Ukrainian attempts to advance near Kupiansk and struck Ukrainian forces in a series of towns south and west of Donetsk.

Reuters could not verify accounts from either side. – Reuters