Dagestan airport: Putin considers action to counter external interference after riot

Russian president Vladimir Putin and top government and security officials on Monday have discussed strengthening measures to counter external interference following a weekend riot in Dagestan that targeted airline passengers from Israel, the Kremlin has said.

In a statement at the start of Monday’s meeting of members of his security council, the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, Putin accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up unrest inside Russia after rioters in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport to “catch” Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv.

He also accused the West and the ruling elite in the U.S. of being responsible for the crisis in the Middle East and said that Russia was fighting the same shadowy forces on the battlefields of Ukraine.

[ Biden’s staunch support for Israel transcends scripted talking points, it’s deeply personal ]

[ Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli troops continue ground attacks in Gaza as 800,000 flee area under siege ]

A large mob, some shouting antisemitic slogans, stormed Makhachkala airport in Dagestan, Russia, reportedly seeking people arriving from Tel Aviv.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Monday’s meeting had discussed “strengthening measures to counteract that same outside interference, including external information manipulations that can provoke the situation in our country, exploiting the theme of the same events in the Middle East”.

READ MORE

Kyiv denied any involvement in the events in Makhachkala, which Mr Peskov said Moscow was analysing to minimise the risk of a repeat.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023