Russia-Ukraine war: EU support for Kyiv ‘rock-solid’, von der Leyen tells Biden

US president Joe Biden hosts a meeting at the White House with Charles Michel, president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. Photograph: Tom Brenner/Pool/Getty Images

EU support for Ukraine is “rock-solid”, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has told US president Joe Biden at a summit at the White House.

Ms von der Leyen and the European Council chief, Charles Michel, met Mr Biden on Friday as the EU sought reassurance of continued US support for Ukraine to repel Russia’s invading forces amid the instability of the Israel-Hamas war.

The United States is by far the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine.

“These conflicts show democracies must stand together,” Ms von der Leyen told reporters as the three leaders presented a united front.

Mr Biden - who on Thursday drew a direct link between the two conflicts as he urged Americans to back a $106bn (€99bn) aid package for Ukraine and Israel – said the EU and US “stood together”.

“We stood together to support the brave people of Ukraine in the face of [the Russian president, Vladimir] Putin’s aggression,” Mr Biden said. “We’re standing together now to support Israel in the wake of Hamas’s appalling terrorist attack.”

The White House asked Congress on Friday to approve the $106bn package of emergency aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as to the southern US border.

Elsewhere, a United Nations commission of inquiry found additional evidence that Russian forces had committed “indiscriminate attacks” and war crimes in Ukraine, including rape and the deportation of children to Russia.

On the battlefield, Ukraine claimed to make a small incremental gain of 400m to the southwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A military spokesman said the southern advance was still difficult because of Russian minefields and heavily fortified defences. – Guardian