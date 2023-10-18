Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin meets China’s Xi Jinping in Beijing

China's president, Xi Jinping, and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, attend the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on October 18th, 2023. Photograph: PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has given a speech in Beijing in which he praised the “successes” of “our Chinese friends”, after being greeted by Chinese president Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

In-depth talks are expected later on Wednesday between the two leaders.

In a speech in Beijing on Wednesday to mark the 10th anniversary of China’s global infrastructure push, Mr Xi criticised unilateral sanctions, geopolitical rivalry and bloc politics.

Mr Xi portrayed his signature Belt and Road Initiative as a sweeping alternative to the US-led world order, a vision for global economic co-operation endorsed in person by the Russian president.

READ MORE

“As the saying goes, when you give roses to others, fragrance lingers on your hand,” the Chinese president said. “In other words, helping others is also helping oneself. Viewing others’ development as a threat or taking economic interdependence as a risk will not make one’s own life better or speed up one’s development.”

Speaking directly after Mr Xi, Putin praised the initiative as in sync with Russia’s goal of a world with interconnected infrastructure in which freedom of trade, investment and labour can be fully ensured.

“Russia and China, like most countries of the world, share the aspiration for equal and mutually beneficial co-operation in order to achieve universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social wellbeing while respecting the diversity of civilisation and the right of each state to its own development model,” the Russian president said.

Shortly before Mr Putin starting speaking, a handful of European delegates, including the former French prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, walked out of the room, according to Reuters.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has confirmed Kyiv used US-provided long-range army tactical missile systems (ATACMS) missiles.

“Today, special thanks to the United States,” he said. “Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. Very accurately – ATACMS missiles proved themselves.”

This marks the first officially confirmed use in Ukraine of ATACMS, which can fly up to 305km (190 miles).

Ukrainian forces struck airfields in Russian-held territory in eastern and southern Ukraine overnight, destroying helicopters, knocking out an air defence missile launcher and damaging runways, Kyiv’s military said.

It said its forces had carried out strikes near the eastern city of Luhansk and the southern city of Berdiansk. ATACMS are thought to have been used. – Guardian