Brussels terror attack: France steps up border security as reports gunman found and shot

Police officers onboard motorbikes stand guard outside the King Baudouin Stadium following the Euro 2024 qualifying football match between Belgium and Sweden in Brussels, after two Swedes were shot dead in an attack in Brussels. Photograph: Getty Images

A manhunt is under way in Belgium for a 45-year-old Tunisian gunman who killed two Swedish citizens and wounded a third person on Monday in what the Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo called a brutal terrorist attack.

Belgian VRT TV said the attacker was found and shot in a cafe in the Belgian capital, but prosecutors said they were awaiting confirmation that it was the suspect.

France is also stepping up security at the Belgian border, the French interior minister said on Tuesday.

The terror threat level in Brussels has been raised to the maximum. Prime minister De Croo suggested that the incident was linked to terrorism.

The OCAD anti-terror centre also said the terror alert for the rest of the country had been raised to its second-highest level.

Laura Demullier of the OCAD said the highest priority for authorities had been to get thousands of football fans attending a Belgium-Sweden football match safely out of the the King Baudouin Stadium where the match was abandoned at half-time.

Fans of Sweden react at half time as the the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned at King Baudouin Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Getty Images

The attacker was still at large and the killings happened three miles from the stadium, where more than 35,000 fans were held for more than two hours.

“The population needs to be actively vigilant and avoid any unnecessary travel,” Ms Demullier said.

Mr De Croo described those behind the shooting as “cowards”.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday morning, he said the night was meant to be “a wonderful soccer party” and said the victims had been “cut down by extreme brutality”.

“Terrorism is directed against people everywhere,” he said. “Terrorists will never defeat us and we are fighting it together with our Swedish friends.

“Moments like these are a heavy ordeal but we are never going to let ourselves be intimidated by them.”

The Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at halftime and subsequently abandoned following the fatal shooting of two Swedes in Brussels earlier on Monday, UEFA said.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that security has been increased significantly at the border with Belgium.

“We don’t have information according to which he (the attacker) could be heading to France”, Darmanin told RTL radio but France will as a precaution “double the number of security agents at the border”.

Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for the federal prosecutor’s office, told reporters the investigation was centring on “a possible terrorist motivation for the shooting”.

“During the evening, a claim of responsibility was posted on social media, having been recorded by a person claiming to be the assailant. This person claims to be inspired by Islamic State,” he said.

“The Swedish nationality of the victims was put forward as the probable motive for the act. At this time, no element indicates a possible link with the Israeli-Palestinian situation.”

Mr Van Duyse would not say where the suspect might be or whether more than one person might have been involved. He said the suspected attacker was still at large.

At the football match, he said, “security measures were urgently taken to protect the Swedish supporters”. - Reuters and AP

