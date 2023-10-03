Ukraine war: Only a matter of time before Ukraine joins EU, Zelenskiy says

It is “only a matter of time” before Ukraine joins the European Union, and Ukraine would “definitely fulfil” its part of the prerequisite work, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said after a surprise meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv on Monday.

“Objectively, our country is a leader in protecting the very foundations on which European unity rests,” Mr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address. “The unity of modern Europe, which values human freedom and equality of nations, values international law.”

He said Kyiv aimed to “hammer out a decision” to start membership negotiations this year, and said he had been told at Monday’s meetings “this is absolutely possible”.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s top diplomat, said the EU would give Kyiv a new military aid package worth €5 billion after what he termed a “historic” meeting.

READ MORE

The Kyiv gathering came at an especially difficult time for Ukraine, with the slow pace of its counteroffensive against Russia criticised by some in the West and as Republicans in the US Congress prevented military aid for Ukraine from being included in a spending Bill.

A Ukrainian victory in the war with Russia depends on co-operation with the EU, Mr Zelenskiy told the ministers gathered in Kyiv.

Mr Zelenskiy, who was speaking after the US Congress left Ukraine war aid out of a spending Bill, also underlined the importance of “defence support” for Ukraine during the war.

On the battlefield, Ukraine destroyed 29 of 31 drones launched by Russia and one cruise missile, its air force said on Tuesday via Reuters, most of them targeting the regions of Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk.

The overnight attacks came in several waves and lasted more than three hours, the southern command of Ukraine’s forces had said earlier. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Reuters is reporting the governor of Russia’s Bryansk region has said Ukraine fired cluster munitions at a Russian village near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, damaging several houses. – Guardian