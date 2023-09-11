Ukraine war: Zelenskiy pays tribute to foreign aid worker killed in Donetsk

Ukraine war: People lay flowers at a cemetery in the town of Izyum, Kharkiv region, on September 10th, 2023, during the first anniversary of liberation of the small town in eastern Ukraine. Photograph: SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskiy late on Sunday night paid his condolences to the families of two foreign aid workers whose van was hit by a Russian anti-tank missile on Donetsk on Sunday.

The Ukrainian president said Anthony Ignat of Canada was killed, and that it was “likely” that Emma Igual of Spain had also died in the attack.

Two other volunteers – German citizen Mawick Ruben and Swedish citizen Johan Mathias – were seriously injured and are being treated in hospitals in Dnipro.

The four volunteers were trapped inside the van as it flipped over and caught fire after being struck by shells near the town of Chasiv Yar, according to the Associated Press.

READ MORE

“This Russian shelling once again confirms how close the war against Ukraine is to everyone in the world who truly values human life and who believes it is the common moral duty of humanity to stop terror and defeat evil,” he said in a Telegram post.

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed two Ukraine-launched drones over the Belgorod region in the early hours of Monday, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s summer offensive probably has a “reasonable amount of time, probably about 30 to 45 days, worth of fighting weather left”, the head of the US military has said.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Gen Mark Milley said: “That offensive kicked off about 90 days ago. It has gone slower than the planners anticipated. But that is a difference between what Clausewitz called war on paper and real war. So these are real people in real vehicles that are fighting through real minefields, and there’s real death and destruction, and there’s real friction.”

The US deputy secretary of state, Victoria Nuland, has said Washington is “impressed” by the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ms Nuland, deputy to Antony Blinken, said Russia’s defences were on the largest scale seen in 100 years.

Ukraine’s newly nominated defence minister, Rustem Umerov, has called on Kyiv’s partners to increase deliveries of heavy weapons, amid a long and difficult counteroffensive against Russian forces.

“We are grateful for all the support provided ... we need more heavy weapons,” Mr Umerov said in an embargoed speech released on Saturday.

Ukraine’s head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, on Sunday spoke at the Yalta European strategy forum in Kyiv, which gathered Ukrainian and international policymakers to discuss the progress of the war. On Russian tactics, Mr Budanov said: “In terms of creativity and flexibility, we still have an edge over them, they are rather outdated.

“But they are adapting, they are trying to change tactics, to alter the way they use forces, they miserably fail with their strategy, but their tactics do have some improvements.”

Elsewhere, the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Vladimir Putin can attend next year’s G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro without fear of arrest.

Mr Putin is charged with war crimes before the International Criminal Court (ICC). Lula – who has controversially tried to position himself as a peacemaker between Moscow and Kyiv – said: “What I can tell you is that, if I’m Brazil’s president, and if he comes to Brazil, there’s no reason he’ll be arrested.”

Brazil is a member of the ICC. – Guardian