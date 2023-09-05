Ukrainian drones downed over Moscow, Russia says, as Kyiv reclaims territory on eastern front

Russia shot down at least three Ukraine-launched drones early Tuesday that were targeting the country’s capital, the Russian ministry for defence said.

The ministry said that its air defence systems destroyed two drones over the Kaluga and Tver regions, which border Moscow, as well as one closer to the capital, over the Istra district of the Moscow region.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the drones “were trying to carry out an attack on Moscow” and that a consumer services facility was damaged in the Istra district, which is located some 65km northwest of the Kremlin.

There was no damage or casualties elsewhere, officials said. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Sobyanin said that drone debris in the Tver region fell in the Zavidovo village. According to RIA state news agency, Zavidodvo is home to “Rus”, an official residence palace of the Russian president.

President Vladimir Putin’s main residences are the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow region as well as the Grand Kremlin Palace – where official events are held.

Russian news agencies reported that almost 50 flights were cancelled or postponed early Tuesday from the four major airports around the capital – Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky.

Drone attacks on Russian targets, especially in Crimea – annexed by Moscow in 2014 – and in regions bordering Ukraine, have become almost a daily occurrences since two drones were destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

The attacks have disrupted flights in and out of Moscow in recent weeks. Ukraine rarely takes direct responsibility for such drone strikes but says destroying Russian military infrastructure helps a counteroffensive Kyiv began in June.

Ukrainian soldiers in Izium, near Kamianka, Ukraine, when they recaptured the city last year. Kyiv officials have bristled at criticism in Western media reports that the counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics. Photograph: Nicole Tung/New York Times

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had regained more territory on the eastern front and were advancing south in their counteroffensive against Russian forces while president Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited two front-line areas.

Deputy minister for defence Hanna Maliar said Kyiv’s forces had retaken about 3sq km of land in the past week around the eastern city of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian troops in May after months of heavy fighting.

She also reported unspecified “success” in the direction of the villages Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka in the southern area of Zaporizhzhia, but gave no details.

Ukraine has now taken back about 47sq km of territory around Bakhmut since starting its counteroffensive in early June, Maliar wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to verify the reports and Russia has not confirmed the Ukrainian advances. Both sides have counted gains of tiny villages or pockets land as recent successes.

Videos posted on the Ukrainian presidential website on Monday showed Zelenskiy visiting troops in the eastern Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, and in Zaporizhzhia region, where Kyiv’s forces are trying to push southward to the Sea of Azov.

Zelenskiy was shown presenting medals to soldiers at a number of sites and offering thanks to medics at a field hospital on the southern front.

In his nightly address, delivered from a train, the president said the soldiers’ feedback on the course of the conflict would be taken seriously. “Everything that our fighters talked about will be put to participants in meetings of the command, especially regarding electronic warfare. Guys, we heard you clearly”, he said.

Kyiv officials have bristled at criticism in Western media reports that the counteroffensive has been too slow and hindered by poor tactics – particularly positioning troops in too many locations.

Minister for foreign affairs Dmytro Kuleba said last week that critics should “shut up”.

Kyiv has retaken a number of villages and settlements in its three-month-old offensive but its soldiers have been hampered by vast Russian minefields and trenches.

Maliar said last week that Ukrainian troops had broken through the first line of Russian defences, and Ukraine’s military expects now to advance more rapidly.

Moscow has continued to carry out air strikes on Ukrainian targets including port infrastructure, and has reported drone attacks on Russian territory.

A Russian ministry for defence account on Telegram on Monday quoted an officer with the code name Hedgehog as saying: “The enemy is attacking in a strong and serious fashion, but we are standing firm. We will not let them through.” – Reuters