Ukraine war: drones destroyed over Russia’s Kaluga region, says Moscow

An air defence missile system is seen atop the Russian Defence Ministry headquarters in Moscow. Photograph: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russia’s defence ministry said Wednesday it shot down three Ukrainian drones southwest of Moscow, the latest in a surge of aerial attacks near the capital, AFP reports.

Ukraine launched the attack at 5am using “three unmanned aerial vehicles on objects in the Kaluga region”, the ministry said on Telegram. “All UAVs were detected and destroyed in a timely manner by Russian air defence systems.”

Kaluga’s governor said the drones were shot down in the south of the region, a few hundred kilometres southwest of Moscow.

“There are no consequences for people and infrastructure,” Vladislav Shapsha said on Telegram.

READ MORE

The air attack is at least the fifth this month over the Kaluga region that Russia says it has thwarted.

The United States is pushing Iran to stop selling armed drones to Russia as part of discussions on a broader “unwritten understanding” between Washington and Tehran, the Financial Times reports on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Ukraine said its forces have entrenched themselves on the outskirts of Urozhaine after recapturing the settlement in the Donetsk region from Russian forces.

“Urozhaine liberated,” Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Hanna Maliar, said on Monday on the Telegram messaging app. “Our defenders are entrenched on the outskirts.”

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

In recent days, fierce battles have been taken place in and around Urozhaine and Staromaiorske, around 96km (60 miles) southwest of Russian-held Donetsk. – Agencies