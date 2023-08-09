Nine dead, two missing after fire at holiday home for disabled people in France

Firefighters inspect a burnt building after a fire erupted at a holiday home for disabled people in Wintzenheim, eastern France, on Wednesday. Photograph: Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

Nine bodies were found in the smouldering ruins of a holiday home housing disabled people that caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday in eastern France, a chief firefighter said.

Two more missing people were also feared dead.

“We are looking for the bodies of those who could not leave the building,” Lieut Col Philippe Hauwiller, who headed the rescue operations, told reporters. “Nine bodies were located, two cannot be found for now.”

The fire broke out at 6.30am and quickly ravaged the building, officials said.

The holiday home in the town of Wintzenheim, about 70kmsouth of Strasbourg, was rented for the summer by a charity that takes care of people with learning disabilities.

The fire broke out so early that “people were caught in their sleep”, Wintzenheim deputy mayor Daniel Leroy told BFM TV.

Seventeen people were safely removed, one of whom was sent to hospital, the local prefecture said. It said that those missing were from a group of people from the city of Nancy, a two-hour drive away.

Mr Leroy told BFM that those missing were likely to have been aged between 25 and 50.

France 3 had said earlier that the 11 missing included 10 adults with disabilities and one charity staff member.

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne said she was headed to the site. “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones,” she posted on social media. President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as a “tragedy”. – Reuters

