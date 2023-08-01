Jewellery worth up to €15m stolen from Piaget store in Paris

Police tape cordons off the entrance of the French luxury Piaget jewellers store at Rue de la Paix that leads to Place Vendome, in Paris following a robbery with losses estimated at €10m-€15m. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/AFP via Getty Images

Armed robbers raided a store of the luxury Swiss watch brand Piaget in central Paris on Tuesday, escaping with €10-15 million worth of jewellery, the Paris prosecutors office said.

The robbery took place around lunchtime at the store on the Rue de la Paix in the upscale Place Vendome area, home to several jewellers, watchmakers and luxury brands. The area has seen a spate of armed robberies in recent years.

An investigation is now underway and a source close to the matter said police were looking for three suspects.

In May last year, armed thieves robbed a Chanel watch and jewellery store in the area and then sped off on motorbikes. Bulgari and Chaumet stores have also been robbed in recent years.

Piaget is part of Swiss luxury goods group Richemont. - Reuters