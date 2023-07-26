Europe heatwave: Wildfires kill three on Sicily

An abandoned shed on fire in Catania, Italy, which is experiencing a severe heatwave. Photograph: Fabrizio Villa/Getty Images

Italy’s southern island of Sicily has been devastated by wildfires that have killed three elderly people, its regional president said, as a heatwave and severe storms further north took a heavy toll.

The charred bodies of a couple in their 70s were found in their burnt-out home on the outskirts of Palermo, the regional capital, according to Italian media reports.

Another woman in her late 80s died in the Palermo province after an ambulance was unable to reach her home due to fires in the area.

In an overnight message on Facebook, Sicilian president Renato Schifani said “scorching heat and unprecedented devastating fires” had turned Tuesday into “one of the most difficult days in decades”.

Italian firefighters said they battled nearly 1,400 fires between Sunday and Tuesday, including 650 in Sicily and 390 in Calabria, the southern mainland region where a bedridden 98-year-old man was killed as fire consumed his home.

Fires were still burning on the hills around Palermo on Wednesday, with Canadair planes back in operation to try to douse the flames.

Large areas of the Mediterranean have been sweltering under an intense summer heatwave on Tuesday, causing deadly blazes across the region.

Firefighters battled wildfires south of the Croatian Adriatic city of Dubrovnik late on Tuesday, with strong southerly winds preventing deployment of aircraft and landmines exploding.

“A hurricane southern wind blowing in the Dubrovnik-Neretva canton has fuelled a widespread open space fire in the area of the Dubrovnik Plat community,” the Croatian Firefighters Community (HVZ) said on its website.

The area affected by fire is just 12km (7.5 miles) from the medieval Mediterranean town of Dubrovnik, a top tourist destination in Croatia.

About 130 firefighters from across the country were battling the fires, while two Canadair planes that had been deployed since Tuesday morning at nearby locations were forced to return because of the strong winds, the HVZ said.

Local Dubrovnik portal Du List reported the fires caused detonations of landmines left from the 1990s war on a nearby hill Petraca, but HVZ could not confirm that.

Another bushfire occurred in the Split-Dalmatian county on Tuesday, with 65 firefighters and three aircraft battling the flames.

Also on Tuesday, two people drowned and several were injured in neighbouring Montenegro when strong southern winds hit its coast, port authorities in the towns of Ulcinj and Petrovac said.

In Portugal, hundreds of firefighters, aided by local residents, scrambled on Tuesday to put out flames sweeping across a natural park near the popular holiday destination of Cascais, with strong winds complicating efforts to tackle the blaze.

The wildfire started at 5pm on Tuesday in a mountainous area that is part of the Sintra-Cascais natural park, which covers around 145 sq km (56 square miles) of land and is west of the capital Lisbon.

Backed by 189 vehicles, more than 600 firefighters were brought in after the fire erupted. Water-bombing planes also battled the blaze but had to stop operating as the night set in.

Europe is battling the effects of scorching weather, with June having been the hottest month on record in the 174-year history of temperature monitoring. July appears to be on track to break that record. – Reuters