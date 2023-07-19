World will be left in more dangerous place if Russia not held accountable for Ukraine aggression, Ryan tells UN

Eamon Ryan told the UN the war risked an environmental catastrophe as well as threatening global food security. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

If we fail to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine and fail to respond to its attack on the UN charter, we will leave the world a more dangerous place for us all, Minister for Environment and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has told the United Nations.

In an address to the general assembly of the UN in New York on Tuesday night he said Russia had made clear its disregard for international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

He said Ireland stood fully with the people of Ukraine “in the face of this brutal aggression”.

“Russia seeks to impose its will on a peaceful neighbour. It has blatantly violated the charter’s principles of sovereign equality and territorial integrity of states; and the obligation of all states to refrain from threatening, or using, force against another state. Ireland unequivocally condemns this, including Russia’s nuclear threats.”

READ MORE

Mr Ryan said Russia’s war had caused the deaths of tens of thousands of men, women and children, and forced millions of others to flee their homes in search of safety.

He said the war risked an environmental catastrophe as well as threatening global food security.

“The world’s most vulnerable people are being directly impacted by increased food and economic insecurity, and the rising cost of energy and commodities. Russia’s weaponisation of food is unacceptable.”

“We support the work of the UN secretary general on the Black Sea grain initiative. We deeply regret Russia’s decision to withdraw from the initiative. We urge them to stop playing games, to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain initiative, put it on a sustainable footing, and allow life-saving grain to reach those who need it most.”

The Minister said that in the UN general assembly “we all rely on the rules-based international order as a guarantee of our independence, our sovereignty, and our security”.

“If we fail to hold Russia accountable, if we fail to respond to Russia’s attack on the UN charter, we will leave the world a more dangerous place for us all.”

“We must remain fully committed to the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. Those borders have not changed, and Russia’s use of force will not change them.”