Ukraine war: Russia says attack attempt on Sevastopol thwarted

Ukrainian soldiers rush to pack up after firing rockets from a Grad launcher in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack attempt near the port of Sevastopol in Crimea.

“This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by seven unmanned aerial vehicles and two unmanned semi-submersible boats on objects on the territory of the Crimean peninsula near the city of Sevastopol was thwarted,” the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Elsewhere, a civilian was killed and another wounded in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, while seven were injured in a village in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

A man (33) died and a man was wounded in Russian firing at residential buildings in the village of Kolodiazne in the region overnight, Oleh Sinehubov, Kharkiv’s governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

READ MORE

He said Russia had launched four surface-to-air missiles overnight at the city of Kharkiv, slightly damaging a residential building.

The Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions in Ukraine’s east and southeast have seen fierce combat throughout much of the 17 months since Moscow invaded its neighbour, with Kyiv’s forces fighting to liberate areas Russian forces now occupy.

Ukraine recaptured much of the eastern Kharkiv region in September, with Russian forces occupying now only a small strip of land there. – Reuters