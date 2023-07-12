Ukraine war: Russia strikes Kyiv for second night in a row ahead of Zelenskiy-Nato meeting

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskiy and First Lady Olena Zelenska attend a dinner at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 11th, 2023. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region for a second night in a row, hours before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was due to meet Nato leaders.

According to the Ukrainian military, there were no immediate reports of casualties or major destruction and all drones were intercepted before hitting their targets.

“The 504th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. The enemy launched another air attack on the capital,” Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration said on the Telegram messaging app.

Witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting aerial objects. It was not immediately known how many of the Iranian Shahed drones Russia launched and how many were intercepted.

Air alerts were issued for more than two hours over Kyiv and across Ukraine and fighting continued as Nato leaders gathered for a summit in Lithuania that the Kremlin criticised, warning that Moscow would respond to protect its own security.

A night earlier, Russia launched 28 drones on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa, with Ukraine's air defence shooting down 26 of the Shahed drones.

Mr Zelenskiy will attend the inaugural session of the Nato-Ukraine Council on Wednesday in Vilinius, a body established to bring Kyiv and the 31-member transatlantic military alliance closer.

Mr Zelenskiy will hold a series of bilateral meetings with Nato leaders today, after they declared his country’s future lay inside the alliance but rebuffed his call for a timeline to membership.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with an Indonesian newspaper published on Wednesday, said the “armed confrontation” in Ukraine will continue until the West gives up plans to dominate and defeat Moscow.

The goal of the “US-led collective West” is to strengthen its global hegemony, Mr Lavrov told the Kompas newspaper.

“Why doesn’t the armed confrontation in Ukraine come to an end? The answer is very simple – it will continue until the West gives up its plans to preserve its domination and overcome its obsessive desire to inflict on Russia a strategic defeat at the hands of its Kyiv puppets,” according to a transcript of the interview published on Russia’s foreign ministry website.

“For the time being, there are no signs of change in this position.” – Reuters