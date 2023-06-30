Ukraine war: Zelenskiy meets Greta Thunberg, Mary Robinson over war’s effect on ecology

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met members of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, including Mary Robinson and Greta Thunberg.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has met Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the 16-month-old Russian invasion.

The working group on the environment visiting Kyiv includes Ms Thunberg, former Irish president Mary Robinson, Sweden’s former deputy prime minister Margot Wallstrom and European Parliament vice-president Heidi Hautala.

Ms Thunberg said Russian forces “are deliberately targeting the environment and people’s livelihoods and homes. And therefore also destroying lives. Because this is after all a matter of people”.

The objectives of the working group are evaluating the environmental damage resulting from the war, formulating mechanisms to hold Russia accountable and undertaking efforts to restore Ukraine’s ecology.

Mr Zelensky said forming the group is “a very important signal of supporting Ukraine. It’s really important, we need your professional help”.

The meeting in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday came as fighting continued around the country.

The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two people were killed in the region’s capital in a Russian strike that hit residences, a medical facility and a school where residents were lined up to receive humanitarian aid.

Another person was killed in a morning strike on the village of Bilzoerka, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The presidential office said on Thursday morning that at least eight civilians have died in Russian attacks in the past 24 hours.

Mr Zelenskiy also met former US vice-president Mike Pence, who visited Kyiv.

Mr Pence, an advocate of US support to Ukraine, is running for the 2024 Republican nomination for president.

“We appreciate that both major US parties, the Republican and Democratic, remain united in their support for Ukraine. And, of course, we feel the strong support of the people of the United States,” Mr Zelensky told Mr Pence, according to the presidential website.

Ukrainian troops are advancing in all directions of their counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces, a senior defence official said on Friday.

Since the start of the counteroffensive this month, Ukraine says it has reasserted control over clusters of villages in the southeast although Russia still holds swathes of territory in the east, south and southeast.

“If we talk about the entire frontline, both east and south, we have seized the strategic initiative and are advancing in all directions,” Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television.

Reuters was unable to verify the situation on the battlefield. Russia, which began its full-scale invasion in February 2022, has not acknowledged the Ukrainian gains and has said Ukraine’s military are suffering heavy casualties.

Ms Maliar said Ukrainian troops were moving “confidently” on the flanks around the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, which is held by Russian forces, and the main fighting was going on around the city. – AP