All transport restrictions lifted in Russian region previously controlled by Wagner

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor Yevgeny Prigozhin and his forces were cheered as they left the Russian city of Rostov.

All transport restrictions in Russia’s Rostov region have been lifted, including those on highways, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday, after a Wagner Group revolt ended on Saturday.

“Bus and railway stations are working in normal mode. Tickets are on sale, all destinations are on schedule,” Sergey Tyurin, deputy minister of regional policy and mass communications for the Rostov region, was quoted as saying.

The brief revolt, which saw the mercenary group’s soldiers move unimpeded for hundreds of miles towards Moscow, fizzled out after Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reached a deal with the Kremlin to go into exile and sounded the retreat.

Mr Prigozhin said his mercenary unit’s camps in Ukraine had been attacked by rival forces from the Russian military on Friday, leading to them taking over the strategic city of Rostov-on-Don and marching towards Moscow before a deal was agreed for them to withdraw.

Under the deal announced on Saturday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Mr Prigozhin will go to neighbouring Belarus, which has supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with charges against him of mounting an armed rebellion dropped.

The government also said it would not prosecute Wagner fighters who took part, while those who did not join in were to be offered contracts by the Defence Ministry.

Wagner troops advanced to just 200km (120 miles) from Moscow, according to Mr Prigozhin. But after the deal was struck, he announced that he had decided to retreat to avoid “shedding Russian blood”.

Mr Prigozhin ordered his troops back to their field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian regular soldiers.

An “antiterrorist operation regime” was still in force in Moscow on Sunday. The antiterrorist regime was introduced in Moscow on Saturday, as Wagner forces appeared to advance on the capital, with authorities asking residents to limit travel.

Moscow authorities also said that a day off work introduced to curb movement around the city on Monday would remain in place for security reasons.

Wagner fighters were leaving Russia’s southern Voronezh region on Sunday, the local governor said. “The movement of Wagner units through the Voronezh region is ending,” Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said according to AFP.

He added travel restrictions imposed during Saturday’s operation against the mutiny will be lifted once “the situation is finally resolved”.

Members of Wagner group prepare to return to their base in Rostov-on-Don. Photograph: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Russian president Vladimir Putin had vowed to punish those behind the armed uprising led by his one-time protege, calling the rebellion a “betrayal” and “treason” during a televised address.

In allowing Mr Prigozhin and his forces to go free, Mr Peskov said Mr Putin’s “highest goal” was “to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation with unpredictable results”.

Wagner troops have played a crucial role in the Ukraine war, capturing the eastern city of Bakhmut, but Mr Prigozhin has increasingly criticised the military top brass, accusing it of incompetence and of starving his troops of munitions.

US congressional leaders were reportedly briefed on a build-up of Wagner forces days before their commander claimed the attacks that sparked their rebellion against Russia took place.

CNN and the New York Times are reporting that US intelligence briefings on Wagner building troops near the Russian border were taking place from earlier in the week.

Some observers said the Russian leader’s strong man image had taken a hit with former US ambassador to Ukraine John Herbst telling CNN: “Putin has been diminished for all time by this affair.”

Moscow had braced for the arrival of the Wagner forces by erecting checkpoints with armoured vehicles and troops on the city’s southern edge.

Russian soldiers stand at one of the highways entering Moscow on June 24th, 2023. Photograph: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

About 3,000 Chechen soldiers were pulled from fighting in Ukraine and rushed there early on Saturday, state television in Chechnya reported.

Russian troops armed with machine guns put up checkpoints on Moscow’s southern outskirts. Crews dug up sections of highways to slow the march.

Ukrainians hoped the Russian infighting would create opportunities for their army to take back territory seized by Russian forces.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Saturday, shortly before Mr Prigozhin announced his retreat, that the march exposed weakness in the Kremlin and “showed all Russian bandits, mercenaries, oligarchs” that it is easy to capture Russian cities “and, probably, arsenals”. – Agencies