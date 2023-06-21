At least 35 migrants feared drowned after dinghy sinks off Canary Islands

Migrants in the port of Arguineguín being cared for on the Spanish Canary island of Gran Canaria, in November 2020. Photograph: Desiree Martin/AFP via Getty

At least 35 people on a dinghy en route to Spain’s Canary Islands have drowned, the migration-focused NGO Walking Borders said on Wednesday.

A source in Spanish maritime rescue service said a child had died and 24 people were rescued from the sinking dinghy in a Moroccan-led rescue operation carried out about 140km southeast of Gran Canaria.

Two organisations focusing on migration, Walking Borders and Alarm Phone, said the dinghy was originally carrying 59 people on board. - Reuters

