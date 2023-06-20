Andrew Tate set for trial in Romania on human trafficking charges

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate: to face trial in Romania. Photograph: Robert Ghement/EPA

Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

The four were held in police custody from December 29th, 2022 until March 31st, before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the alleged victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court’s preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

The Tate brothers are former kickboxers who have US and British nationality and millions of online followers.

Prosecutors have said they recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.- Reuters

